ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: David Vassegh's Trip Down the MIL Slide Sets Internet Ablaze

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmiqQ_0hMEy2N900

Dodgers insider David Vassegh suffered an injury going down Bernie Brewer's slide, and Dodgers players and broadcasters had a lot of fun with it.

Dodgers reporter David Vassegh was really looking forward to going down Bernie Brewer's slide. Now that it's over, he's probably wishing he hadn't.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Vassegh, the insider every Dodger loves to pick on, really played up the slide for the cameras, repeatedly screaming "Holy crap!" all the way down, but he didn't realize that the real story would come when the screaming was done and the moaning had started.

Vassegh hit the wall hard, and his body paid the price: two broken bones in his wrist and six fractured ribs.

Here's the video:

Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis really shows his range here. He tries with all his might to introduce the video in a straightforward manner, but there's just a hint on his face of what we're in store for. Once they show the video, Davis and Nomar Garciaparra are unable to contain their laughter anymore, along with the rest of us.

After the game, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes dedicated his performance — two hits, including a home run — to the injured Vassegh, who was back at the stadium doing his job just hours after the incident.

"Yeah, that one was for you," Barnes said to Vassegh after the game. "I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied today for you."

On Thursday morning, prior to the 1pm local series finale, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner returned to document the crime scene.

The "HOLY CRAP" in tape on the wall is the perfect complement to the outline of Vassegh's body slamming into the wall. Wholesome, understated, and hilarious.

Vassegh mentioned on the air that the Dodgers players and training staff took great care of him, and he seemed visibly touched by the love and attention he was shown. It really is a wonderful sign of the family atmosphere around the Dodgers. But it's good for Turner to remind us that, hey, when your nerdy little brother breaks eight bones going down a slide, you definitely can't just let that slide without a joke or two.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy