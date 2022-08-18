Read full article on original website
Orioles, Red Sox ready for Little League Classic
The series finale between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night will be meaningful in several ways. The game will be at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., and the 2,366-seat venue will serve as the site for the fifth annual Little League Classic.
Nationals, Phillies to play in 2023 Little League Classic
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were selected to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., Major League Baseball announced Sunday night. Next year’s edition of the game will be held on Aug. 20 and count as a Nationals home game. MLB introduced the game...
With millions of dollars flying around, this was MLB’s best free-agent deal
ST. PETERSBURG — At some point every winter, we all grumble about the Rays never being aggressive enough on the free-agent market. I do it, you do it, Kevin Cash probably does it in silence. It’s one thing to see New York or Los Angeles go on a spending...
Amir Garrett Has Quietly Been Solid for the Royals
Garrett was acquired as a bounce-back candidate, and he's been a respectable investment for KC.
Arizona Diamondbacks fans have Torey Lovullo's back after MLB managers on hot seat report
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was recently included in a list of MLB managers "who might be the next to go" while some MLB writers included him in their "MLB managers on the hot seat" lists. Fans of Arizona's MLB team weren't having it. They came to the Diamondbacks manager's defense on social media,...
