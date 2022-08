WESTFORD — The Conservation Trust recently hired goats to protect Westford’s native flora in a new pilot program that cleared its first section of land last week. The trust worked with Central Mass Goat Rental, based in Lunenburg, to clear invasive species on a section of conservation land off of Grey Fox Lane. The goats were delivered on Aug. 2 and were removed on Aug. 9.

