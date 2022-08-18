ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Christopher David Hanson Band

DULUTH, Minn. – Singer and songwriter Christopher David Hanson stopped by the morning show Monday to play some of his original pieces. Morning anchor Dan Hanger gave him a few live hits throughout the two-hour morning show because Hanson drove two hours to play for us! Enjoy. Song 2:
MIX 108

Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season

This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
WDIO-TV

Northland Strong: Heather and Lily

In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Meg’s Perennials & Marketplace

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Perennials are some of the toughest plants out there, capable of surviving our harshly cold winters here in the Northland. Meg’s Perennials and Marketplace, a family run business in Hermantown, has thousands of these plants prepped and ready for your garden. “Fall is really the...
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Hibbing man located

The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
WDIO-TV

Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside

On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
KEYC

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
CBS Minnesota

Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
FOX 21 Online

Body Of Hibbing Man Believed To Be Found After Missing For A Month

HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department believe they have found human remains of a man that went missing exactly a month ago. On July 22, 49 year-old Jesse Crabtree was considered a missing person after authorities learned that no one had been in contact with him since earlier that month.
FOX 21 Online

Nine Bulldogs to Take Part in 2022 IIHF World Championship

DULUTH, Minn,- UMD will be well represented when the Women’s World Championship begins in Denmark on Thursday. Four current players: Ashton Bell (Canada), Emma Soderberg (Sweden), Nina Jobst Smith (Germany), and Blanka Skodova (Czech Republic) will play for their respective countries. And five former players will join them: Jocelyne...
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown Football Sets Sights on Conference Play

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Northeast-Red conference is stacked with talent, where every match-up is anybody’s game. The Hermantown Hawks look to make some noise in this year’s conference standings. Last season, Hermantown finished 4-2 in conference play, dropping two close games to Cloquet and North Branch. This year, the...
WDIO-TV

50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood

A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
MIX 108

See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel

The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
FOX 21 Online

Superior National Forest Recovering Well One Year After Greenwood Fire

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn.– One year ago, the Greenwood fire tore through northern Minnesota, damaging the natural life. But now, the forest is coming back to life once again. August 15th last year, lighting sparked a massive fire that burned for months. The severe drought causing abnormally dry conditions...
FOX 21 Online

Officers Chat With College Students About Drinking Laws And More

DULUTH, Minn. — As students of the University of Minnesota Duluth move-in to town, Officers of the Duluth and UMD Police Departments decided to give a visit to the new arrivals. They visited 114 student rental homes, letting residents know the laws and policies in-place for the school year.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges to help with the November general election. Runners will begin their day by visiting each polling place to make sure election judges are set. They will then spend the rest of the day...
FOX 21 Online

Construction kicks off on YWCA Early Childhood Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction kicked off Monday on the Early Childhood Center in West Duluth. The YWCA center has four classrooms and serves kids for a six week session up until they start their first day of kindergarten. The center also has seven efficiency apartments for teen moms, and offers help in managing their situation and furthering their education.
FOX 21 Online

Rip Current Risk Returns, Along with Beach Advisories for E-Coli

DULUTH, Minn. – While it may not be the best weather to be out on the beach, a heads up that there have been more advisories issued this week along parts of Lake Superior. The Duluth Fire Department says northeast winds have increased the chances for rip currents to form through 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
