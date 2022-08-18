ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Anne Heche's Final Resting Place Has Been Revealed

A few weeks after Anne Heche passed away, details about her final resting place have been revealed. According to Heche's death certificate, which E! News obtained, the actress was cremated on Aug. 18 and will be laid to rest in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. Other recognizable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Spring Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Parade

'Riverdale' Actor Enjoys Boat Life in Vietnam Vacation Snaps

Riverdale star Drew Ray Tanner is enjoying every minute of his Vietnam vacation, according to his latest Instagram post. The actor, 30, shared a series of highlights from his trip in an Instagram post on Thursday, claiming that he is "out of office" for the duration. "Back in September," he...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sam Heughan Is Lining Up What May Be His First Post-'Outlander' Role

Sam Heughan may no longer be in the running to play super spy James Bond, but he isn’t wasting any time lining up his next big-screen role. Deadline reports that the hot Scot is “circling” the role of Deacon St. John in the apocalyptic story Days Gone, which is being developed by Sony PlayStation Productions following the success of Uncharted, which was based on a PlayStation game.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy