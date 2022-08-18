Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Another Mystery to Solve! Everything We Know About 'Knives Out 2,' Including the Title and Release Date!
Benoit Blanc is back with a new case to crack! Daniel Craig is returning as the gentleman sleuth with the Southern drawl in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunit movie, Knives Out. The first film of the franchise, which went on to score...
Anne Heche's Final Resting Place Has Been Revealed
A few weeks after Anne Heche passed away, details about her final resting place have been revealed. According to Heche's death certificate, which E! News obtained, the actress was cremated on Aug. 18 and will be laid to rest in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. Other recognizable...
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
Idris Elba Says Daughter Wouldn’t Talk to Him for Weeks After She Lost a Movie Role
Idris Elba is currently promoting his new movie, Beast, but while on the press tour, he revealed that his daughter, Isan Elba, almost played his child in the film. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old didn't get the part for one specific reason, which led Isan to stop talking to her father for "about three weeks."
'Hannah Montana' Casting Director Reveals Which Two Stars Almost Landed the Iconic Role
Before Miley Cyrus landed the lead role on the Hannah Montana series, there were two other actresses also in the running for the coveted part. In a now-viral TikTok, the original casting director on the hit Disney Channel show, Lisa London, revealed which other two stars were in the top three for the role of Hannah.
‘Bewitched’ Star Erin Murphy Reveals if She's Interested in a Series Reboot
Erin Murphy, the former child actress in Bewitched, revealed whether or not a reboot of the ‘60s show is in the cards. While speaking to Fox News Digital, the 58-year-old explained that she’d be “open to the idea” of bringing the magic back to life. "If...
Who Killed Bunny Folger? 'Only Murders In the Building' Season 2 Finale Explained
Before we go any further, there are major Only Murders In the Building Season 2 finale spoilers here! If you aren't caught up on the show, bookmark this page for later and come back after watching—or at the very least don't say we didn't warn you!. The Season 2...
Milly Alcock Reveals if She Drew Inspiration from Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys for 'House of the Dragon'
House of the Dragon, HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff that stars up-and-coming actress Milly Alcock, has finally arrived!. In the new show, Alcock plays a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen–so it's no surprise that she's constantly compared to Game of Thrones breakout Emilia Clarke and her character, Daenerys Targaryen.
TV Executive Insults Emilia Clarke at 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Screening
Foxtel (an Australian cable provider) CEO Patrick Delany made some questionable comments about GoT star Emilia Clarke while speaking the Sydney premiere of House of the Dragon. He has since found himself in some awfully hot water. In a speech addressed to the audience before the screening, Delany recalled being...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Shares Stunning Pics from International Vacation
Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater has been busy traveling the world now that the DWTS 2022 Live Tour is over. The 33-year-old apparently has a new gig as a professional tourist, as she's visited three countries in the last week or so. And she's kept fans looped into all of her recent adventures with a series of envy-worthy Instagram posts.
'Riverdale' Actor Enjoys Boat Life in Vietnam Vacation Snaps
Riverdale star Drew Ray Tanner is enjoying every minute of his Vietnam vacation, according to his latest Instagram post. The actor, 30, shared a series of highlights from his trip in an Instagram post on Thursday, claiming that he is "out of office" for the duration. "Back in September," he...
Sam Heughan Is Lining Up What May Be His First Post-'Outlander' Role
Sam Heughan may no longer be in the running to play super spy James Bond, but he isn’t wasting any time lining up his next big-screen role. Deadline reports that the hot Scot is “circling” the role of Deacon St. John in the apocalyptic story Days Gone, which is being developed by Sony PlayStation Productions following the success of Uncharted, which was based on a PlayStation game.
