Not a liberal
4d ago
Good for you! I have breast cancer as well and was dragged kicking and screaming to chemo. It's a personal choice and every patient should be informed and make their own decisions.
Polly Ann DeMain Hayes
3d ago
My husband chose to not do chemo, trac tube and feeding tube. This was for throat cancer. He died 4 months later in his chair and that was what he decided quality not quantity. Not for all. I hope if anything happens to me I could be this strong.
XSoCal
4d ago
I've been dealing with chronic pain for non diabetic neuropathy for over 25 years. At 64 now, the pain makes me not hold on too tightly to life.
