ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 24

Not a liberal
4d ago

Good for you! I have breast cancer as well and was dragged kicking and screaming to chemo. It's a personal choice and every patient should be informed and make their own decisions.

Reply(10)
22
Polly Ann DeMain Hayes
3d ago

My husband chose to not do chemo, trac tube and feeding tube. This was for throat cancer. He died 4 months later in his chair and that was what he decided quality not quantity. Not for all. I hope if anything happens to me I could be this strong.

Reply(1)
5
XSoCal
4d ago

I've been dealing with chronic pain for non diabetic neuropathy for over 25 years. At 64 now, the pain makes me not hold on too tightly to life.

Reply(1)
4
Related
verywellhealth.com

Self-Monitoring Tools and Screening Measures for Lung Cancer Patients

Living with lung cancer can be daunting. You’ve been launched into a world full of medical jargon and treatment options that you may not fully understand, all while dealing with the physical, financial and emotional impacts of a lung cancer diagnosis. Tools designed for lung cancer patients can help...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free

GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Linus Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Breast Ultrasound#Diseases#General Health#Forgo Chemotherapy
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer

Comments / 0

Community Policy