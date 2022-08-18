Read full article on original website
Related
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Click here to read the full article. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re...
CNET
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gaming Headset: It's Still Got It
Completing the revamp of its popular Arctis line of gaming headsets, which began with the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, SteelSeries filled out the rest of the line with the $180 (£175, AU$200) Arctis Nova 7 Wireless, $100 (£100, AU$110) Nova 3 USB plus analog wired model and the $60 (£60, AU$70) analog wired Nova 1.
CNET
Save Big With 35% Off At Linksys During This Sitewide Back to School Sale
We rely on the internet for much of what we do in our day-to-day lives. It's essential for remote work or completing school work, video calling friends and family, playing video games and using our favorite streaming services. Dead zones and low speeds throw off the best laid plans. If...
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
This Belkin Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Over Half Off Today at Best Buy
The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker that boasts hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
CNET
The Best Heating Pads: According the CNET Staff That Use Them
Almost every modern job comes with aches and pains. Whether you're in the trades or you sit behind a desk, some part of your body probably hurts when you've finished for the day. Lower back and hip pain are common complaints for those of us who spend all day sitting -- especially if we aren't using the best office chair we can. I used a wooden stool for months. Don't judge me.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
CNET
Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399
It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can snag this 2-in-1 for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CNET
Use This Old Navy Flash Sale to Load Up on Fall Clothes at 40% Off
Old Navy is known for its affordable sales. And while this one is drawing to a close today, there's still plenty of time to shop and buy what you want. Old Navy is running an online exclusive sale where you can get 40% off your purchase through today 11:59 p.m. PT.
CNET
Why Don't MacBooks Have Touchscreens?
Having reviewed practically every MacBook since the beginning of the Intel Mac era to the current M2 chip versions, I've seen a lot of features added, taken away, and sometimes added back again. That goes for HDMI ports, SD card slots and even the MagSafe connector. But one occasionally requested feature that has never been part of an Apple-made computer is a touchscreen.
CNET
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
CNET
Nab a Smart Amazon Fire TV From $100 and Get a Free Echo Dot
With Labor Day sales just around the corner, there are a ton of cheap TV deals popping up already. One of the most interesting we've seen so far concerns Amazon's lineup of smart Fire TVs. They're already some of the most affordable sets on the market, and you can nab one for as little as $100 and get an Echo Dot thrown in for free.
CNET
Custom Shelving on a Budget? Just Try DIY Pipe Shelves
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Large custom-made shelving can be extremely expensive, especially if you hire a carpenter to make bespoke units to fit your space. But by using pipes you can create a storage system that fits perfectly into any space and doesn't require expert fitting or years of DIY skills to put together. By using commonly available screw-fit pipes and precut timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning custom-built units from professionals.
CNET
You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
CNET
Save up to $1,000 on Classic, Contemporary Furniture and Accessories at Burrow
When thinking about contemporary comfort, more and more people are looking to Burrow to style their homes. And if you're seeking new home furnishings with a mid-century modern flair, you'll be excited by Burrow's Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 6, Burrow is offering 10% off purchases up to $1,599. And the more you buy, the more your savings increase. The sale is sitewide on furniture and accessories -- just enter the promo code LDW22 at checkout to take advantage of these discounts.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
Best Handheld Game Console in 2022
There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
Comments / 0