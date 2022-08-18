Read full article on original website
Obituary: I. Edward “Jim” Schorsch
Longtime Vail/Beaver Creek resident I. Edward “Jim” Schorsch passed away peacefully at his home at The Chateau on Saturday, August 6. He was 86. He died of complications from pneumonia. Jim was born and raised in New York City. He graduated from the Ohio State University and moved...
Obituary: Daniel J Tartaglia
Dan Tartaglia of Gypsum died battling Mesothelioma. He proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the early 60’s. Dan grew up in Monte Clare, PA before moving to Sweetwater to pursue his love of horses with his wife 32 years ago. He worked for A.J Brink Outfitters and was head wrangler at the 7W Guest Ranch. In the winters, he worked as a plumber up and down the valley. After he retired, he was a friendly face at the Eagle County Airport during the winters where he assisted customers, directed traffic, and plowed snow. He loved to tell stories, have a good laugh, ride horses, and spend time with his family. He loved the Lord above all! He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn, his two daughters, his grandson, and granddaughter. Life is a lesser place without him!
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser
On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run
When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
Town of Vail welcomes new directors
The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team
Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Berry Creek Bash results
Beginner girls 8-10 Isabella Kanova 0:21:13. Women’s vet sport (30+) Men’s master sport (40+) Women’s master sport (40+) Men’s grand master sport (50+) Men’s super grand master (60+) Ron Gruber 0:52:45. Paul Gotthelf 1:00:37. Tim McParlan 1:06:51. Philippe Courtois 1:07:10. Expert women. Keely Hendricks 1:10:37.
Monday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Patience is a virtue
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end.
Fall prep preview: Vail Mountain School golf
“We lost a lot of seniors,” is a worn out phrase for coaches entering the annual pre-season cycle of tryouts and self-scouting reports. Thankfully, Will Sipf won’t have to use it when speaking about his Vail Mountain School golf squad. “After finishing fifth two years ago and third...
Bringing soul to the bandshell: Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed brings his dynamic sound to Basalt
Eli “Paperboy” Reed has played juke joints in Mississippi, served as minister of music at a church in Chicago and taught gospel to at-risk youth in Harlem. On Aug. 24, he will bring his soulful, dynamic sound to Lions Park in Basalt for the third and final act in the free summer concert series hosted by The Arts Center at Willits, in partnership with the town of Basalt.
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with 2022 inductees
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
Vail housing purchases make units affordable for locals
The town of Vail this week purchased three homes, bringing the total to nine so far this year. The town bought two units in the Buffehr Creek condos and one in the Columbine West condominiums. The total purchase price was roughly $1.8 million. The total town spending this year on...
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement
I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
