Dan Tartaglia of Gypsum died battling Mesothelioma. He proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the early 60’s. Dan grew up in Monte Clare, PA before moving to Sweetwater to pursue his love of horses with his wife 32 years ago. He worked for A.J Brink Outfitters and was head wrangler at the 7W Guest Ranch. In the winters, he worked as a plumber up and down the valley. After he retired, he was a friendly face at the Eagle County Airport during the winters where he assisted customers, directed traffic, and plowed snow. He loved to tell stories, have a good laugh, ride horses, and spend time with his family. He loved the Lord above all! He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn, his two daughters, his grandson, and granddaughter. Life is a lesser place without him!

GYPSUM, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO