Hanna Everson
4d ago
if soybeans is killing wildlife what makes you think it's safe for us to eat 😳😳😳
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
2 shot, 1 dead in Johns Creek neighborhood, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning. They said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bramshill Drive in the Hunter's Forest neighborhood not far from State Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road. Police got a call...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in...
Georgia State Trooper involved in crash on Bay Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State trooper was involved in a crash Saturday. Police say a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street approaching the Fell Street intersection around 10:35 p.m. A car stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street and entered the Bay Street intersection traveling north...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
Bird flu confirmed at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary after 700 vultures found dead
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An outbreak of bird flu has killed hundreds of wild black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County. Now, state officials are on site to help quarantine the animals and contain the spread. The Department of Agriculture tested the birds and...
Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon
Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
