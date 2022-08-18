ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular ice cream shop to shutter at Downtown Allentown Market

An ice cream shop known for its flavors concocted into small batches is shutting down one of three Lehigh Valley locations. The owners of Batch Microcreamery announced last week on the business’ Facebook page it would be shuttering the site at the Downtown Allentown Market. The last day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Batch was one the market’s original vendors and it was the business’ initial location for operations.
ALLENTOWN, PA

