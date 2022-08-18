Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who went missing during family camping trip in Luzerne County found dead
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County has been found dead, according to a news release from state police. Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he went missing, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - One dead after shooting in Reading.
Berks County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Reading last night. Caitlin Rearden will have the story. The Animal Rescue League weighs in on the rabies testing of 2 cats found dead in Leesport. Details at 5:30.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
Popular ice cream shop to shutter at Downtown Allentown Market
An ice cream shop known for its flavors concocted into small batches is shutting down one of three Lehigh Valley locations. The owners of Batch Microcreamery announced last week on the business’ Facebook page it would be shuttering the site at the Downtown Allentown Market. The last day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Batch was one the market’s original vendors and it was the business’ initial location for operations.
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
West Mount Airy woman in critical condition after large tree branch falls on her in backyard
Neighbors said they have been concerned about the large tree for a while. "I was looking at this tree just yesterday, and trying to gauge where it would fall," said Walt Fellman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dive teams search for man reported missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
Comments / 0