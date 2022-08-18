Read full article on original website
CNET
Use This Old Navy Flash Sale to Load Up on Fall Clothes at 40% Off
Old Navy is known for its affordable sales. And while this one is drawing to a close today, there's still plenty of time to shop and buy what you want. Old Navy is running an online exclusive sale where you can get 40% off your purchase through today 11:59 p.m. PT.
CNET
Save Big With 35% Off At Linksys During This Sitewide Back to School Sale
We rely on the internet for much of what we do in our day-to-day lives. It's essential for remote work or completing school work, video calling friends and family, playing video games and using our favorite streaming services. Dead zones and low speeds throw off the best laid plans. If...
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
This Belkin Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Over Half Off Today at Best Buy
The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker that boasts hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
CNET
The Best Heating Pads: According the CNET Staff That Use Them
Almost every modern job comes with aches and pains. Whether you're in the trades or you sit behind a desk, some part of your body probably hurts when you've finished for the day. Lower back and hip pain are common complaints for those of us who spend all day sitting -- especially if we aren't using the best office chair we can. I used a wooden stool for months. Don't judge me.
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
Amazon is already being investigated by OSHA and federal prosecutors over potential worker safety hazards in warehouses around the country.
CNET
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gaming Headset: It's Still Got It
Completing the revamp of its popular Arctis line of gaming headsets, which began with the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, SteelSeries filled out the rest of the line with the $180 (£175, AU$200) Arctis Nova 7 Wireless, $100 (£100, AU$110) Nova 3 USB plus analog wired model and the $60 (£60, AU$70) analog wired Nova 1.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
CNET
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
CNET
You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
CNET
Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Software Is Getting a Price Hike Soon
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that Tesla will raise the price of its "Full Self-Driving" beta software in North America from $12,000 to $15,000 on Sept. 5. Orders made before that date will still cost $12,000, Musk wrote. The company has increased the price of FSD multiple times, most recently on Jan. 17, when the price went up by $2,000.
CNET
Instagram Copies 'Anti-Instagram' App BeReal in Latest Experiment
It was only a matter of time before Instagram copied another rival. The photo-and-video service, owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has been experimenting internally with a feature called IG Candid that looks identical to the popular French social media app BeReal. Dubbed the "anti-Instagram," BeReal is an app where users get notified once a day to share an unfiltered photo with their friends within 2 minutes.
CNET
Limited-Time HBO Max Deal Saves You Over 40% on Your Subscription
Though its newly forged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is certainly going through a period of adjustment right now, HBO Max is still one of the best streaming services available. Its massive catalog of content includes titles from DC, Warner Bros. and HBO, meaning you can watch everything from Succession to Adventure Time to Joker. And if you were thinking about joining the service to stream the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, the current HBO Max deal offering 42% off subscriptions is a no-brainer.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399
It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can snag this 2-in-1 for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
What Is 3D Printing?
Spend any time at an online craft market like Etsy, and you'll notice a lot of the products there are 3D printed or include 3D-printed parts. But what do we actually mean by that, and how easy is it to start 3D printing your own items?. The answer isn't as...
CNET
Save up to $1,000 on Classic, Contemporary Furniture and Accessories at Burrow
When thinking about contemporary comfort, more and more people are looking to Burrow to style their homes. And if you're seeking new home furnishings with a mid-century modern flair, you'll be excited by Burrow's Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 6, Burrow is offering 10% off purchases up to $1,599. And the more you buy, the more your savings increase. The sale is sitewide on furniture and accessories -- just enter the promo code LDW22 at checkout to take advantage of these discounts.
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
CNET
Custom Shelving on a Budget? Just Try DIY Pipe Shelves
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Large custom-made shelving can be extremely expensive, especially if you hire a carpenter to make bespoke units to fit your space. But by using pipes you can create a storage system that fits perfectly into any space and doesn't require expert fitting or years of DIY skills to put together. By using commonly available screw-fit pipes and precut timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning custom-built units from professionals.
