Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Sunday afternoon for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Rafael Ortega batting sixth Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Rafael Ortega as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ortega will bat sixth and start in centerfield for the Cubs Sunday while Christopher Morel moves to third base and Zach McKinstry takes a seat. Our models project Ortega for 6.8 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Hiura for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Sunday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar starting Sunday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Azocar for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Luke Voit in Padres' lineup Saturday night
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Voit is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Voit for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. In 82 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .250 batting average with a .634 OPS, 1 home run,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will move to the bench on Sunday with Aristides Aquino starting in right field. Aquino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1...
numberfire.com
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
Comments / 0