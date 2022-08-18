Read full article on original website
College Football Conference Championship Bets and Win Totals: Big 12 Conference
College football season is nearly upon us, and there are plenty of NCAA football odds and outrights on FanDuel Sportsbook we can explore. Last year's Big 12 title game came down to a goal-line stand. Baylor ended Oklahoma State's bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it was even more shocking that Oklahoma collapsed to miss the game altogether. With major realignment expected in 2023, who will end this era as the conference's final champion?
NFL・
MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/23/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Covering the Spread: Strikeout Props for Tuesday 8/23/22 and TOUR Championship Betting Preview
Tuesday features a huge offering of MLB games and some fun markets for later in the week. Where can we find the best betting values? Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to break down his favorite strikeout props for Tuesday night. Later, numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins to discuss which golfers are undervalued for this week's TOUR Championship (9:52). Finally, Sannes discusses bets his numbers like for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona (23:00).
Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Varsho will move to the bench on Sunday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. In 82 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .250 batting average with a .634 OPS, 1 home run,...
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett batting fifth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garrett will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Austin Wynns starting Sunday afternoon for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Wynns for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 8/22/22
Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Knizner for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
Raiders releasing Kenyan Drake
The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Drake's release is positive news for Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and fourth-round rookie Zamir White. Jacobs projects to be the Raiders' early-down back and Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new coach Josh McDaniels' offense.
NFL・
Jordan Luplow batting seventh for Diamondbacks on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Luplow will start in right field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Daulton Varsho moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
Seattle's Jake Lamb starting in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Jake Lamb is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will man right field after Mitch Haniger was named Seattle's designated hitter, Jesse Winker was moved to left, and Sam Haggerty was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our...
Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Tuesday 8/23/22
Tuesday's slate is a whopping 14 games and features plenty of quality options. Which players should we build around for our FanDuel lineups? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his ranking of the aces, top offenses to stack, and other one-off hitters to consider. Each episode of The Solo...
Rougned Odor starting Sunday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will move to the bench on Sunday with Aristides Aquino starting in right field. Aquino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1...
