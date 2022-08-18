College football season is nearly upon us, and there are plenty of NCAA football odds and outrights on FanDuel Sportsbook we can explore. Last year's Big 12 title game came down to a goal-line stand. Baylor ended Oklahoma State's bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it was even more shocking that Oklahoma collapsed to miss the game altogether. With major realignment expected in 2023, who will end this era as the conference's final champion?

