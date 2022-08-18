Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment
A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
My adult ADHD drugs felt like a lifeline. Then came the scary side-effects …
At first being diagnosed with ADHD came as a relief. I cried in the psychiatrist’s office: maybe I wasn’t lazy after all. He gave me pills that, within days, offered me a glimpse of what I thought a neurotypical person’s brain might feel like: focused and smooth, like a game of leisurely tennis rather than a ball machine going berserk.
psychologytoday.com
Is "Quiet Quitting" Actually Good for Your Mental Health?
Quiet quitting doesn't have a standard definition. It loosely means doing only what's required of you at work without going any extra miles. Boundary setting is a big part of quiet quitting, but you can set boundaries without "phoning it in." Quiet quitting's proponents claim that its upsides include less...
psychologytoday.com
Everything Changes: Don't Fight the Change
Focus on relaxing and opening into the fact that things keep changing and not fighting it. See if you can be aware of and increasingly comfortable with the fleeting passing of each moment of experience. Let your experience keep changing, and you will gain enduring peace. The fifth of my...
Parent Backed for Letting Son Wear Blue, a Color Autistic Daughter Hates
"She has no right to make demands on other people's bodies," one commenter explained.
psychologytoday.com
What to Do When Someone Pushes Your Boundaries
Good mental health requires boundaries—setting limits on what we do for others, and how much we’ll allow them to disrespect us. “Boundary-pushing” can involve ignoring or testing our boundaries, and trying to manipulate us into relaxing our boundaries. There are ways to uphold a boundary with little...
psychologytoday.com
Will Digital Immortality Allow Us to Live Forever?
Digital immortality refers to uploading, storing, or transferring a person's personality into a digital entity or cyberspace. As the technology of digital immortality becomes more popular and available, people will find new ways of using AI-generated digital personas. Researchers are currently studying human-AI social relationships, and the psychological impacts are...
psychologytoday.com
Vegan Dog Food and Ideological Force-Feeding
Dog guardians who choose vegan diets for their dogs often face ridicule or criticism for imposing human moral beliefs on their dogs. All food choices we make for our companion dogs are morally loaded and involve an imposition. In the context of pet-keeping, no diet is "natural" or chosen by...
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal With Negative Emotions
Negative emotions, while unpleasant, can also have productive functions. Fear motivates us to engage in either fight or flight in response to a threat or predator. Negative emotions like jealousy, for example, are thought to motivate us to restore important social bonds in the face of threats. Embarrassment may motivate others to forgive us if we have done something wrong. And negative emotions like sadness motivate sympathy and lead others to help us more (Keltner & Kring, 1998).
This One Basic Measure Can Help Scientists Study Autism
Humans are able to recognize faces in less than a second. But important steps take place in the brain during that blip of time, and studying them can shed light on how conditions like autism differ from neurotypicality.Right now, autism is a condition that has scientists stumped because there’s no good way to classify people on a spectrum or determine which support strategies might help them the most, said Emily Jones, a neurocognitive researcher at Birkbeck, University of London. Jones led a study that was published recently in Science Translational Medicine to tie the brain’s response at seeing faces to...
psychologytoday.com
Why Can’t I Focus on Books Right Now?
One physical aftereffect of COVID is mental fog, or a drop in the ability to think or remember. Nearly 60 percent of Americans have had COVID, and some might not have even known it. While reading can seem like a cure for stress, if your brain can’t focus, you can’t...
psychologytoday.com
How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
Psych Centra
Famous people with bipolar disorder
Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
psychologytoday.com
Another Little Piece of Peace
In a polarized world, finding inner peace is one of our greatest allies. While the world seems to spin out of control, we may be surprised to notice that much of our own distress is created by our own minds. Working to find centered, quiet peace within serves us in...
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Genuine Pride
Using shame as motivation to succeed in life and love creates genuine pride. Shame-avoidance can undermine the motivation to be successful and true to yourself. Shame-avoidance can create false pride or a fragile ego in constant need of defense. Shame is the most dreadful emotional experience. A painful perception of...
psychologytoday.com
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
psychologytoday.com
Is Too Much Empathy Bad for You?
In recent years, there has been a great deal of discussion about empathy. It has been argued that a lack of empathy has led to several social problems, including divisiveness among groups of people, problems in personal relationships, alienation of employees in the workplace, and general incivility. Yes, empathy is...
