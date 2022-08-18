Humans are able to recognize faces in less than a second. But important steps take place in the brain during that blip of time, and studying them can shed light on how conditions like autism differ from neurotypicality.Right now, autism is a condition that has scientists stumped because there’s no good way to classify people on a spectrum or determine which support strategies might help them the most, said Emily Jones, a neurocognitive researcher at Birkbeck, University of London. Jones led a study that was published recently in Science Translational Medicine to tie the brain’s response at seeing faces to...

