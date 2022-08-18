ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap. Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin. He passed away in October of 2019. The change took place at Lincoln Elementary...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan commercial building fire; firefighter suffered heat exhaustion

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building early on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. The first crews arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Due to the intense fire conditions, crews initiated a defensive fire attack on the building.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailydodge.com

Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home

(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WATERTOWN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
FOND DU LAC, WI

