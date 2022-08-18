Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
WBAY Green Bay
Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap. Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin. He passed away in October of 2019. The change took place at Lincoln Elementary...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people dead following incident at Grand Chute hotel, investigation underway
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths. Lieutenant Eric Freville said an officer found a person lying on the ground in a hotel parking lot on N. Westhill Blvd. early Sunday morning. The person wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan commercial building fire; firefighter suffered heat exhaustion
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building early on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. The first crews arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Due to the intense fire conditions, crews initiated a defensive fire attack on the building.
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
