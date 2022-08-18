ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)

The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Giolito
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup

New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan sitting for Cardinals Monday night

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Brendan Donovan in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan will take a seat Monday while Nolan Arenado takes over at third base, Paul Goldschmidt starts at designated hitter, and Albert Pujols rejoins the lineup at first base. Pujols will bat fifth against the Cubs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Jake Lamb starting in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Jake Lamb is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will man right field after Mitch Haniger was named Seattle's designated hitter, Jesse Winker was moved to left, and Sam Haggerty was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday

The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy