Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)
The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest
The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan sitting for Cardinals Monday night
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Brendan Donovan in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan will take a seat Monday while Nolan Arenado takes over at third base, Paul Goldschmidt starts at designated hitter, and Albert Pujols rejoins the lineup at first base. Pujols will bat fifth against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Jake Lamb starting in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Jake Lamb is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will man right field after Mitch Haniger was named Seattle's designated hitter, Jesse Winker was moved to left, and Sam Haggerty was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
Comments / 0