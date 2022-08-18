Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar starting Sunday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Azocar for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Cubs' Rafael Ortega batting sixth Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Rafael Ortega as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ortega will bat sixth and start in centerfield for the Cubs Sunday while Christopher Morel moves to third base and Zach McKinstry takes a seat. Our models project Ortega for 6.8 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Knizner for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will move to the bench on Sunday with Aristides Aquino starting in right field. Aquino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez batting ninth for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gonzalez will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Mullins for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 13.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Luke Voit in Padres' lineup Saturday night
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Voit is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Voit for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 201 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .218 batting average...
Comments / 0