Read full article on original website
Related
Mercury
Editorial: Pay attention to rules of the road
Some may wonder why we join with state and local law enforcement officials in issuing regular reminders about traffic safety issues. Isn’t most of it just common sense?. Well, unfortunately it’s not common enough. Far too many drivers keep committing infractions that put fellow motorists, pedestrians and others in danger.
Mercury
Patrick Cantlay holds his nerve, defends his BMW Championship title
WILMINGTON, Del. — Patrick Cantlay has delivered a lot of memorable moments since bursting on the scene a year ago, winning four PGA Tour events and capturing Player of the Year honors. But the 30-year-old Californian added a big-time first Sunday by winning the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country...
Comments / 0