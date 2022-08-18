Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
westcentralsbest.com
Ball Man Arrested on Third DUI
Alexandria, La - A Ball man, who was found guilty of negligent homicide in 2018 for a car accident that resulted in the death of a 16 year old passenger, has been arrested again for his third DUI. Micah Baden was arrested Saturday August 20th and charged with one count of careless operation of a vehicle and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Baden was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. A judge is expected to set a bond for his third DUI offense Monday.
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Officer Awarded
Leesville, La - Beth Westlake, Chief of The Leesville Police Department awarded Mike Bailey with the “Officer of the Quarter Award'' yesterday at the city council meeting. The recipient is chosen by their peers and recognized for their loyalty and dedication to the Leesville City Police Department and the citizens of the City of Leesville. Thank you Officer Bailey. We appreciate your service!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
cenlanow.com
APSO increases Avoyelles patrols
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought
St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
St. Landry Parish Correctional Officer arrested for malfeasance in office [VIDEO]
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer was arrested on Wednesday for misconduct within the St. Landry Parish Jail.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Warns of Scam
Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
kalb.com
Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses. In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.
KNOE TV8
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
klax-tv.com
Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
westcentralsbest.com
Sugartown Church Claims Legal Victory
Sugartown, La - After 17 months in court, a judge ruled in favor of Sugartown United Pentecostal Church. After Hurricane Laura, Pastor Tim Deason and other church members began assessing damages. They were confident the insurance company was going to “come forward and do they best that they could” according to Tim Deason. After filing a claim and negotiating solo with the insurance company, the church was given only $4100. The estimate of the damages at the time was $263,000. After hiring an attorney and an almost 2 year legal battle, the church was finally awarded another $244,000 plus a 50% penalty fee. Attorney Clint Brasher says the final judgment will be closer to $500,000.
theadvocate.com
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Georgia Pearl Smith
Georgia Pearl Smith, 86, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Leesville, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23 from 5-8pm and Wednesday, August 24 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read the full obituary click here.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Leonard Frederick Endris
Leonard F. Endris passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Leesville, Louisiana on Wednesday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home, Leesville, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Old Anacoco Baptist Church Cemetery.
