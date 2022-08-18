Read full article on original website
Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department. The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.
Arson investigation taking place in Garden City
The fire happened on Aug. 18, around 5:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of A. St.
Ultralight aircraft crashes north of Garden City, pilot hurt
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed north of Garden City Monday morning. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 355 East Sondreagger Road near the town of Friend. When crews arrived at the scene, A bystander who had witnessed the crash […]
One Dead Following Stabbing Inside Garden City Home
A man is dead after he reportedly forced himself into a Garden City, Kansas home shortly before dawn yesterday. Department sources say the victim, ID’d as 58-year-old Robert Gallardo Molina, had been involved in a physical altercation with a male resident inside the home in the four-hundred block of East Santa Fe sometime before police were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.
Liberal Police Assist in Pursuit Out of Morton County
On August 17, 2022 at 5:33pm officers of the Liberal Police Department were made aware of a police pursuit that was initiated in Elkhart KS and was heading toward Liberal. Morton County Communications said the vehicle was being pursued because the driver was suicidal. Liberal Police Officers and Seward County Deputies deployed stop sticks north of Kansas Avenue on US83. The driver observed officers and drove through the ditch between US83 and Old Chicago. The vehicle drove through the parking lot and back onto Kansas Avenue. The driver observed stop sticks being deployed at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and drove through the front ditch at McDonalds. The vehicle was pursued to the Best Western Plus, where the subject stopped and was taken into custody.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep. Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep. Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM...
Two Vehicle Accident in Seward County Injures Three
A two vehicle accident occurred Thursday night at approximately 9:35 pm. A 2013 Dodge being driven by Leslie Marquez-Camarena, 20, of Liberal, was stopped at the stop sign at US 83 and Pine Street facing East. A 2020 Kenworth Semi being driven by Allen Coyle, 40, of Hedley Texas was traveling South on US 83. The Dodge failed to yield and pulled out in front of the Kenworth, causing the collision.
Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep
JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Rising Star Road Trip continued on Saturday, taking us even farther southwest - nearly the Colorado border! Although the rural town of Johnson City is small, it has a rich history of runners finding success. The same holds true with a pair of seniors at Stanton County High School, and an argument could be made they are the best cross country duo state-wide.
