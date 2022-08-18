Read full article on original website
Related
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0