Gas Watch: Austin-area prices drop again this week, as demand increases, supplies tighten

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Gas prices at Austin-area pumps fell again this week, according to the latest data from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Drivers in the Austin metro area are paying an average of $3.47 for regular unleaded this week, down 8 cents from last week. The average is 66 cents higher than this time a year ago.

Statewide, the average is sitting at $3.46 a gallon, down just three cents from last week and up 62 cents from a year ago.

Drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.64 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.13 per gallon. Nationwide, the average is now $3.93 a gallon, down six cents from last week and 75 cents more than a year ago.

Analysts say that even though Texas prices have fallen for a ninth straight week, the pace of decreases seems to be slowing with demand increasing and supplies becoming tighter. According to the Energy Information Administration, over the past week demand for gasoline rose to the second highest level this year at 9.35 million barrels per day.

While some areas across Texas saw weekly fuel price averages increase, overall most retail pump price averages are still falling as crude oil continues to stay below $100 per barrel.

“With demand for gasoline stronger week-to-week and supplies tightening, drivers in some areas across Texas are seeing pump price averages increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the statewide fuel price average dropped for the ninth consecutive week, price fluctuations remain possible due to current market dynamics.”