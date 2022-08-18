ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT students, families busy for move-in days ahead of fall semester

By Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

With the help of their families and volunteers, new students began moving into the West Texas A&M University residence halls on Thursday before the fall semester kicks off Aug. 22. Several weeks’ worth of activities have been designed to get incoming students fully engaged in campus life as part of WT’s Start Strong initiative, now in its second year. The schedule, which can be found at wtamu.edu/startstrong, includes activities Aug. 14-20 such as games, a scavenger hunt and the traditional Buff Branding Ceremony.

