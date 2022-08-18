Purdue football position breakdown: Healthy cornerbacks one key to defense

WEST LAFAYETTE – This is the ninth in a series breaking down each Purdue position group heading into the 2022 season.

CORNERBACKS

Familiar faces

Jamari Brown (RS-senior, 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 7 PBU, 2 forced fumbles); Cory Trice (RS-senior, 4 tackles, 2 PBU)

New faces

Reese Taylor (fifth-year, transfer from Indiana); Tee Denson (Jr., transfer from Kansas State); Brandon Calloway (So.); Jah'von Grigsby (So.)

The skinny

Brown and Trice are coming back from offseason surgeries and are slowly working their way into the lineup. They’re the projected starters, although Taylor has taken a lot of snaps at cornerback in spring practice and the last two weeks. He’ll likely play a lot of snaps in the opener to allow Brown and Trice to ease themselves into the lineup. When healthy, this group has plenty of talent and experience but there’s not much depth behind the main players. If there’s a key injury, expect some shuffling with the safeties. The defense has adopted a more aggressive approach in the last two years and that applies to the cornerbacks.

3 questions

▶ Will Taylor have a big impact? The former quarterback at Ben Davis should see a ton of action with Brown and Trice coming back. He has a chance to contribute immediately.

▶ Can Trice emerge as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten? The skillset is certainly wrapped up in his 6-foot-3 frame, which oozes athletic ability. He has developed into a solid pass defender and is able to run stride for stride with some of the top receivers in the conference. Will get tested in the opener.

▶ How long before Denson steps on the field? Hasn’t seen much practice time after undergoing a double sports hernia operation. He could possibly help near midseason.

What to like

The top-end talent is there and as long as the main players stay healthy, this group will have a productive season under first-year assistant Ashton Youboty. Trice has been catching the eye of NFL scouts since he moved to cornerback three years ago and they are even more intrigued this season. Brown brings similar athletic skills but needs to tighten up coverage. Taylor can play either position, which should benefit the Boilermakers throughout the season.

Biggest concern

The lack of depth is something to watch. There are not enough bodies right now to overcome a key injury, although moving personnel around would be the next option. Purdue has to find a way to keep its top players on the field throughout the season.

By the number

3: Interceptions by Trice, all during the 2019 season

Quote

“Those guys are sprinters; they just want to be back right now. I try to do a good job controlling their reps and helping them progress back to where they're ready for game day. We’ve just got to help them scheme-wise, make sure they're 100% on the scheme and technique and more reps will be better. I think we're pretty close right now.”

Youboty on Brown and Trice

