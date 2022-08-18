How did Joe Jonas celebrate his 33rd birthday? At this ‘cool’ hideaway in Miami

Joe Jonas is really getting into the swing of things in Miami.

The former boybander is becoming a bona fide local.

OK, so while he did attend the insane, over the top opening of Bad Bunny and David Grutman’s Brickell steakhouse Gekko last week (the trap artist’s multi-million dollar Bugatti got hit!), Jonas is also tapping into more low-key spots.

On Instagram, the DNCE member showed his 12.8 followers El Carajo , down in Coconut Grove, where he celebrated turning 33 on Monday.

“Pretty cool restaurant for the birthday night,” he says to the camera, with salsa music softly playing in the background.

The video then pans to the pumps at the gas station out front, as well as the dramatically colorful sky.

READ MORE: Joe Jonas lives in Miami now and makes his own drinks

The “Lovebug” singer then brings his fans into the establishment, which has a bakery, cafe and wine store in the front, and festive Spanish restaurant in the back.

Then Miami Herald restaurant critic Kendall Hamersly sang the praises of El Carajo back in 2017, when it was six years old, calling it “a corner of Miami serendipity beloved by regulars and discovered by newcomers.”

“How cool is that?” says the new dad (wife Sophie Turner gave birth to their second daughter last month).

We concur. We’ve been going to this SW 17th Avenue secret gem for eons, and now we most likely will not be able to get a foot in the door.