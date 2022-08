BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Learning to hunt may seem out of reach for those who didn’t grow up with hunting as part of their family experience. Fortunately, Alabama’s Adult Mentored Hunt (AMH) Program teaches all the skills needed to put wild game on the dinner table and help start new traditions. Getting started in the AMH program is as simple as signing up for a Hunting 101 workshop.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO