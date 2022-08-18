ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience’ to Make U.S Debut

Ready your wands: a new Harry Potter immersive experience is making its U.S. debut this fall, allowing muggles all over the country to become wizards for the day. “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience,” created by Warner Bros. and entertainment discovery platform Fever, kicks off in Westchester, N.Y on Oct. 22, followed by Leesburg, Va. (in the Washington DC area) on Oct. 29. In both locations, visitors will walk a trail through the mysterious and magical Forbidden Forest peppered with interactive moments, light shows and theatrical illusions. The nighttime outdoor experience is inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel films, the most...
Rhiannon Giddens on Her North Carolina Roots, the Power of Music, and Making the Perfect Biscuit

Grammy award-winning artist, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist who has already left a powerful mark on Southern culture—Rhiannon Giddens is just getting started. She grew up in North Carolina surrounded by bluegrass music, but her musical interests led her to other genres as well. When she was young, she started singing in the Greensboro youth chorus and went on to pursue opera at Oberlin Conservatory. After that, she co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a country, blues and old-time music band, and she's since gone on to a remarkable solo career. On this episode, Rhiannon talks about the first time she heard clawhammer style on the banjo, and what she learned from her mentor, Joe Thompson, a North Carolina fiddle player who introduced her to a whole catalog of lost songs.
