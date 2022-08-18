Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Rachel Boston Talks About Playing a Mother in Dating the Delanys After Becoming One in Real Life
Rachel Boston has long been a fixture in our favorite feel good movies on Hallmark Channel and beyond. But she has now stepped into a new role both on and off the screen. At the start of 2022, Boston and her fiancé Toyla Ashe welcomed their first child, Grace.
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience’ to Make U.S Debut
Ready your wands: a new Harry Potter immersive experience is making its U.S. debut this fall, allowing muggles all over the country to become wizards for the day. “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience,” created by Warner Bros. and entertainment discovery platform Fever, kicks off in Westchester, N.Y on Oct. 22, followed by Leesburg, Va. (in the Washington DC area) on Oct. 29. In both locations, visitors will walk a trail through the mysterious and magical Forbidden Forest peppered with interactive moments, light shows and theatrical illusions. The nighttime outdoor experience is inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel films, the most...
Rhiannon Giddens on Her North Carolina Roots, the Power of Music, and Making the Perfect Biscuit
Grammy award-winning artist, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist who has already left a powerful mark on Southern culture—Rhiannon Giddens is just getting started. She grew up in North Carolina surrounded by bluegrass music, but her musical interests led her to other genres as well. When she was young, she started singing in the Greensboro youth chorus and went on to pursue opera at Oberlin Conservatory. After that, she co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a country, blues and old-time music band, and she's since gone on to a remarkable solo career. On this episode, Rhiannon talks about the first time she heard clawhammer style on the banjo, and what she learned from her mentor, Joe Thompson, a North Carolina fiddle player who introduced her to a whole catalog of lost songs.
