ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso muralists paint murals in Uvalde in honor of victims of school massacre

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XTuZ_0hMEsNBF00

El Paso muralist Tino Ortega recently was in Uvalde, Texas, painting a special mural in honor of one of the children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Ortega said he was drawn to the opportunity because he felt it tied into his own goal of honoring the 23 victims of the 2019 El Paso mass shooting with murals featuring mylar balloons. He has created 11 around El Paso (including one that recently was painted over) and is still looking for space.

"It seemed similar. Theirs was just bigger but mimicked what I was doing. It just made sense to be a part of the project," said Ortega, who owns Galeria Lincoln at 3915 Rosa Ave.

Ortega was one of two El Paso artists who participated in the Healing Uvalde project organized by MAS Cultura in Austin, which invited artists to paint murals of the 21 victims. The project was made possible by MAS Cultura, Collectors Of Chicano/Latinx Art and Allies, and Art Lab-Uvalde.

The other El Paso artist involved was Victor Casas.

Texas artists have been going to paint in the Downtown District of Uvalde since July 9 and are set to continue through Saturday. The goal of the murals is to represent unity, healing and remembrance.

Ortega said the organization provided an Airbnb for the artists and he received some paint donations and took his supplies to paint a portrait of Jailah Nicole Silguiero. The 11-year-old was described as an energetic child who enjoyed making TikTok videos, according to a GoFundMe page.

Ortega said he chose to paint Jailah because her biography spoke to him.

"The reason I picked Jailah was because she really reminded me so much of my daughter. Her favorite colors were pink and blue and she was not too girlie but not a tomboy, somewhere in between," he said.

Ortega said Jailah's family, including mom Veronica Luevanos, and parents of other victims would go and make sure the artists had work benches, beverages and shade while they worked. And he said her family helped with Jailah's mural. Their names are written on the mural along with Ortega's.

"I really wanted to incorporate them in there. There was a little TikTok logo incorporated into the portrait, so I taped it off. And I was teaching them how to paint a galaxy design and teaching them to do stars in the piece as well," he said. "To have them have their names on the artwork, it goes to show how they were not just part of her life when she was here but how they are a part of her life when she's not. It's a way to keep her legacy going."

"I know (her mom) had been through a lot. I could tell she was holding back tears all the time. And I was glad she was able to be there and give some insight into who her daughter was," he added.

Jailah's mural is next to one of Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, her cousin who tragically also was killed in the massacre.

Ortega said he tried to incorporate some work that would connect the two murals. The artist who painted Jayce added a cup of coffee because the little boy liked drinking it.

"At the last minute, Jailah's parents asked if I could throw a Capri Sun in there," he said. Ortega ended up putting it in her hand.

Ultimately, Ortega said he feels fortunate to help give back.

"A lot of things I've been doing has been turning something negative into something positive," he said. "So, it's about being able to give back and make something uplifting out of something that was tragic."

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Mas#Muralist#Mas Cultura#Tiktok#Gofundme
KVIA

El Paso bone marrow drive for young leukemia patient

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is hosting a bone marrow drive at Station 5 on 400 Revere Street Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. for a young El Pasoan who needs a transplant to treat his leukemia. Captain Travis Reed says the process only takes 5-10...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
El Paso News

‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy