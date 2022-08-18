‘Spin Me Round’: Alison Brie & Jeff Baena On Their Latest Collaboration, ‘The Little Hours,’ & More ‘Community’ [The Discourse Podcast]

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
HBO First Look: Teaser Footage Of ‘The Last Of Us,’ ‘Succession’ S4, ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 & Many More
All eyes are on our HBO tonight. Its new flagship show, “House Of Dragon,” its critical new “Game Of Thrones” spin-off, the first one since the hit series went off the air, premieres tonight (read our review, spoiler alert, it’s pretty good). And with all eyes on the premiere cable channel tonight, the savvy HBO is using the moment and opportunity to get audiences salivating for the future.
theplaylist.net
Nic Pizzolatto Developing Las Vegas Movie Starring Vince Vaughn, Populist Western Series & International Spy Thriller ’The Frenchman’
While writer/director/producer Nic Pizzolatto made his name on creating and running HBO’s “True Detective” for three seasons, he’s since moved on. He isn’t involved with the upcoming crime anthology “True Detective: Night Country,” starring Jodie Foster and featuring new creatives. But the acclaimed writer has given an idea of what he has been up to over the last couple of years, and it’s been a productive few years.
theplaylist.net
‘Devil In Ohio’ Trailer: Emily Deschanel Stars In New Netflix Thriller Series About A Satanic Cult
Satanic cults are the worst. We can all agree on that, right? Especially when they send a pretty young blonde girl out into the world as a way to further spread their message. The proof is in the upcoming Netflix thriller series, “Devil in Ohio.”. As seen in the...
theplaylist.net
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Really Annoyed Jonah Hill During ‘Superbad’ Audition/Filming
The R-rated teen comedy “Superbad” helped launch multiple film careers and was a breakout feature for its screenwriting duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, entering the world of filmmaking which would lead to them directing their own films such as “This Is The End” and producing multiple popular television shows such as Amazon’s “The Boys.” Even the young cast ended up becoming well-known names themselves with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and future Oscar-winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). It explores a small snapshot of the Vancouver high school years of Rogen/Goldberg, as three classmates try to get their hands on alcohol for a party.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘The Patient’ TV Review: Steve Carell Guides Frustrating FX Psychological Thriller
The set-up for FX on Hulu’s “The Patient” is a captivating one. A serial killer named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) decides that he needs more intense therapy than he’s been getting from his regular visits to Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), and so he kidnaps the shrink and chains him to the floor in his basement. Can Alan keep Sam from committing murders while also protecting his own safety? How serious can Sam be about going straight when he’s actively committing the crime of kidnapping? Gleeson and Carell add notable depth to their characters whenever “The Patient” commits to really being a psychological two-hander about two very different men trying to find common ground that keeps Alan alive. Sadly, it often defeats the efforts of its leading men via some pretty lethargic plotting, a lack of veracity when it comes to Sam’s actual crimes, and an inconsistent POV. There’s just barely enough to like here for fans of the two performers, but too little to otherwise recommend casual admittance to “The Patient.”
theplaylist.net
‘Something In The Dirt’ Teaser: Benson & Moorhead Return With Another Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Film
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are very hands-on with their films. Not only do they tend to write and direct the features, but they also produce, edit, and sometimes star in the films, as well. That’s exactly the case in their next feature, “Something in the Dirt.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Inspection’ Trailer: Gabrielle Union & Jeremy Pope Star In A24’s Fall Fest Surprise
A24 has several highly anticipated new films on their fall slate, including Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.” The third world premiere you should be paying attention to is Elegance Bratton‘s narrative directorial debut, “The Inspection.” And not just because the autobiographical elements from Bratton’s life it features on screen.
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With A Film About Star-Crossed Lovers In The Deep South
When you think about Tyler Perry films, you wouldn’t be wrong to imagine a broad comedy where the filmmaker also stars as his iconic character Madea. Those are really the films that have cemented Perry’s status as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. But every so often, he mixes things up quite a bit and will work on a feature that ditches all the silliness in favor of something more emotional and dramatic, such as in the new film, “A Jazzman’s Blues.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
First Look: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premieres December 23 On Netflix
Following the success of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmmaker Rian Johnson wasted no time…doing something else. He had made a new deal with Lucasfilm for a ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fandom was such that he decided to take a break and try something else out: a murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, a genre the filmmaker always loved. And thus, 2019’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Knives Out,” was born.
theplaylist.net
Head Writer Jessica Gao Was Asked To Scale-Back She-Hulk VFX Scenes & Details Failed ‘Black Widow’ Pitch
This week, Marvel’s launched its latest series, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” a much more comedic riff on their superhero tales. While the early VFX in trailers had audiences worried, by the time the show hit the air, it mainly had hit the mark. Regardless, the VFX continued to be a sticking point for many people and was very much a concern behind the scenes.
theplaylist.net
‘The Good Boss’ Review: Javier Bardem Powers This Pointed Workplace Satire
If I can impart some worldly advice from the trenches of the corporate world: if you’re ever approached by a company that refers to itself as a “family,” start walking away. Quickly. Particularly if that seemingly warm and generous overture is being extended by Blanco (Javier Bardem), the self-described “father” of an industrial grade scale manufacturer in a small Spanish town, who views his employees as his “children,” and where there’s no problem too small that he won’t endeavor to fix out of his apparent concern for them. “Family” is often a neat bit of HR, corporate culture spin that masks toxic behaviors behind the image of a benevolent, close-knit organization. And as those under Blanco will soon find out, when things get tough, the company’s motto — Hard Work. Balance. Loyalty. — only applies in one direction.
theplaylist.net
Sharlto Copley Says ‘District 9’ Sequel Could Shoot After Neill Blomkamp Finishes His Next Movie
Director Neill Blomkamp’s first feature film debut, “District 9,” the Johannesburg-set sci-fi, action pic was a bonafide banger. The sci-fi film took a dark theme like South Africa’s apartheid, and segregation and applied it to aliens. Sharing some DNA with the 1988 film “Alien Nation,” the film used non-humanoid aliens to establish drastic differences between the two populations. A rather large swing, the bold choices earned “District 9” four Oscar nominations in 2010, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. It ended on a cliffhanger with the promise of a sequel down the line. And Blomkamp has been trying to develop that film for years, but it’s still never quite come together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
Harry Styles Won’t Do Another Movie “For A While” & Jokes About Not Making An MCU Return
Well before he starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles was already known as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, thanks to his performance in that film (and his starpower, obviously), Hollywood came calling. Now, after a brief appearance in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” Styles is preparing for the release of two films where he’s one of the leads, “My Policeman” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” But Styles isn’t sure acting is really in his future moving forward.
theplaylist.net
‘Lou’ Trailer: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Team Up To Rescue An Abducted Child
You know Allison Janney from dozens of critically-acclaimed performances, including the Academy-Award-winning performance in “I, Tonya,” and Emmy-winning performances in series like “The West Wing” and “Master of Sex.” But you’ve maybe never seen her do anything like the upcoming Netflix action-thriller, “Lou.”
Comments / 0