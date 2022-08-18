Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO