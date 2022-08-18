ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers

Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Nomsy and Swain upgrade to dragons in TFT Set 7.5

Riot Games has increased the number of dragons in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, upgrading Nomsy and Swain to Dragon trait status. Scheduled to hit live servers on Sept. 8, the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms will increase the number of dragons from seven to 12. Big changes are taking place in Set 7.5, from a Dragon trait rework to upgraded Treasure Dragon Armories. But the most significant change is possibly the upgrade of Nomsy and Swain to Dragon status.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone

A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter

Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion

Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill

In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Zippy, Sohm, and Terra spice up Dragon in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms

Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT players can copy crosshairs and add custom colors in Patch 5.04

The release of VALORANT Patch 5.04 is all about expanding the features of the game’s crosshair creation system, with players now able to directly copy crosshairs they spectate in-game, apply custom colors, and customize individual crosshair lines. Players can now apply any color they want to their crosshair, using...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best counters for Grim in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm is bringing players the new Singaporean attacker, Grim. The veteran soldier uses his Kawan Hive Launcher to deploy a swarm of robotic bees in an area. Though his gadget may seem nightmarish, in Siege, it serves as an amazing intelligence-gathering tool—and knowing your enemies’ positions can be the difference between showing up on the kill cam and taking down your opponent or being gunned down.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend

Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers

Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players

MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features

Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
COMICS
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 cheat sheet: All traits, stats, and synergies

Significant changes applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 have reshaped gameplay for the second half of Dragonlands as players enter the Uncharted Realms. A majority of traits from Set Seven carried over into TFT Set 7.5, with most of them having new breakpoints and stats applied to bonus effects. Traits that didn’t make the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms cut were Legend, Revel, and Trainer. The new traits featured in Set 7.5 were Lagoon, Darkflight, Monolith, and Prodigy. Traits that received major reworks were Dragon and Astral.
VIDEO GAMES

