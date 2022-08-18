Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers
Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
dotesports.com
MTG goblins have a new lord through Rundvelt Hordemaster in Dominaria United spoilers
Mono-Red goblins have been a staple deck in Magic: The Gathering for some time and will return to Standard with the release of Dominaria United through a goblin lord called Rundvelt Hordemaster. A cycle of two-drop lords with a rarity of Rare is coming to MTG with the release of...
dotesports.com
Nomsy and Swain upgrade to dragons in TFT Set 7.5
Riot Games has increased the number of dragons in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, upgrading Nomsy and Swain to Dragon trait status. Scheduled to hit live servers on Sept. 8, the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms will increase the number of dragons from seven to 12. Big changes are taking place in Set 7.5, from a Dragon trait rework to upgraded Treasure Dragon Armories. But the most significant change is possibly the upgrade of Nomsy and Swain to Dragon status.
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
dotesports.com
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
dotesports.com
TFT Zippy, Sohm, and Terra spice up Dragon in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms
Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players can copy crosshairs and add custom colors in Patch 5.04
The release of VALORANT Patch 5.04 is all about expanding the features of the game’s crosshair creation system, with players now able to directly copy crosshairs they spectate in-game, apply custom colors, and customize individual crosshair lines. Players can now apply any color they want to their crosshair, using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Best counters for Grim in Rainbow Six Siege
Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm is bringing players the new Singaporean attacker, Grim. The veteran soldier uses his Kawan Hive Launcher to deploy a swarm of robotic bees in an area. Though his gadget may seem nightmarish, in Siege, it serves as an amazing intelligence-gathering tool—and knowing your enemies’ positions can be the difference between showing up on the kill cam and taking down your opponent or being gunned down.
dotesports.com
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend
Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
dotesports.com
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
dotesports.com
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2 introduces battle pass themed around ‘myths and legends’
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two has a lot of content in store for players worldwide. This includes the new battle pass that can grant rewards such as weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, and more. Some of the possible rewards players can pick up through the battle pass for free...
dotesports.com
Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 cheat sheet: All traits, stats, and synergies
Significant changes applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 have reshaped gameplay for the second half of Dragonlands as players enter the Uncharted Realms. A majority of traits from Set Seven carried over into TFT Set 7.5, with most of them having new breakpoints and stats applied to bonus effects. Traits that didn’t make the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms cut were Legend, Revel, and Trainer. The new traits featured in Set 7.5 were Lagoon, Darkflight, Monolith, and Prodigy. Traits that received major reworks were Dragon and Astral.
Comments / 0