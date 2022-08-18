ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Port Allen, LA
Port Allen, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Pervert#Violent Crime#Lsu Lakes#E Lakeshore Drive#Wbrz
wbrz.com

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Deputies asking for public's help to identify package thieves

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two people were caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home and deputies are asking for the public's help to track them down. According to a video shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the pair walked up to a Prairieville home, snagged the packages and then jogged away.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU's campus mounds among oldest known man-made structures in North America

BATON ROUGE - New research shows the LSU Campus Mounds, one of the college's most significant landmarks, are some of the oldest man-made structures in all of North America. LSU shared details Monday from the study by the American Journal of Science, saying a charred mammal bone fragment that appears to be thousands of years old was among the factors that helped researchers more accurately date the structure.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy