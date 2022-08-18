Read full article on original website
Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.
Overnight domestic incident leads to shooting off of Gardere Lane; one injured
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was shot and injured near Gardere Lane overnight. According to officials, the shooting happened along Leake Avenue late Monday night, shortly before midnight. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting arose from a domestic incident, and one person was shot in the leg.
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus. State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m. Troopers said Selders took a...
Man arrested after crawling through victim's car window with knife, demanding beer and money
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after crawling through someone's car window, threatening him with a knife and demanding beer and money. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 6 a.m. Sunday outside the RaceTrac and Marathon gas stations on Siegen Lane near I-10.
Man on parole for 2019 burglary accused of shooting woman in face
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday for shooting a woman in the face and leaving her to die days earlier. According to arrest documents, 41-year-old Jermaine Mack was arguing with a woman on Seneca Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The woman told officers she and Mack were...
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
Video showing officers' response to downtown brawl under internal investigation at BRPD
BATON ROUGE - A fight caught on video in downtown over the weekend has stirred up criticism over how officers responded to the situation and sparked an internal review by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement Monday after the video circulated on social media....
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
Alleged drug dealer arrested in grocery store after leaving baby in car near fentanyl pills
BATON ROUGE - Deputies searched an alleged drug dealer's home after he was arrested for leaving his one-year-old child in a car with access to fentanyl pills. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were making controlled buys of fentanyl from the "Self Made Shark" Terelle Willis over the past month.
Suspected street racer faces arrest again after missing court date for deadly police pursuit
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a woman with his car as he recklessly fled police earlier this year has a new warrant for his arrest after he skipped a court hearing related to the deadly pursuit. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant...
Juvenile suspects arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - Police say two juveniles were arrested following a shooting incident on Aug. 19. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a man told deputies he and a passenger were stopped at the intersection of Highways 3089 and 70 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire. Neither...
School bus involved in crash on N Sherwood Forest Drive; no serious injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A bus carrying children to school was involved in a crash near a BREC park Monday morning. The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard near the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. The crash reportedly involved at least one other vehicle. Authorities said roughly...
Deputies asking for public's help to identify package thieves
PRAIRIEVILLE - Two people were caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home and deputies are asking for the public's help to track them down. According to a video shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the pair walked up to a Prairieville home, snagged the packages and then jogged away.
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment...
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass pillar
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Saturday night after the driver of the car she was in lost control and crashed into an interstate underpass on Airline Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Airline Highway at the cloverleaf interchange under I-12. It claimed the life of 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jones.
2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor
SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.
LSU's campus mounds among oldest known man-made structures in North America
BATON ROUGE - New research shows the LSU Campus Mounds, one of the college's most significant landmarks, are some of the oldest man-made structures in all of North America. LSU shared details Monday from the study by the American Journal of Science, saying a charred mammal bone fragment that appears to be thousands of years old was among the factors that helped researchers more accurately date the structure.
