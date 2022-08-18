ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKFw6_0hMErGxx00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.

A criminal information filing in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court states that Robert Cessario “did corruptly alter, destroy, and mutilate an object, that is, a computer hard drive” in 2017. The hard drive he destroyed contained records pertaining to the federal prosecution of former Arkansas State Senator Jon Woods of Springdale.

Woods was found guilty of corruption in May 2018 and sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison . After he began serving his sentence in a Texas prison, Woods sent a letter to then-President Donald Trump volunteering to help build a proposed border wall . The names and signatures of 80 inmates volunteering were included in the letter.

Ex-Arkansas senator seeks retrial of corruption conviction

The August 17 plea agreement states that Cessario was a special agent with the FBI and was “one of the primary agents investigating, and assisting in the prosecution of, defendants in United States vs. Woods, et al.”

In my capacity as a special agent and as part of the investigation, I obtained recordings from a cooperating defendant. I placed these recordings on a government computer that had been issued to me for use in conducting covert operations that would not be traceable to a government computer. I knew that these recordings pertained to the prosecution in United States vs. Woods, et al.

I took the computer to a commercial computer business and paid that company to “wipe” the computer. I personally performed another procedure to “wipe” the computer. I erased the contents of the computer hard drive knowing that the Court had ordered that the computer be submitted for a forensic examination. I did so with the intention of making the contents of the computer’s hard drive unavailable for forensic examination.

I am guilty of the violation alleged.

Robert Cessario, in his August 17 plea agreement signed in Federal Court

His August 17 court appearance took less than 20 minutes. Cessario was issued a $5,000 bond and he awaits sentencing.

He faces up to 20 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 8

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Alleges FBI is Trying to Access Concealed Carry Permit Information but the FBI says it is not

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – The FBI says it is not trying to access information about Missouri concealed carry permits, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is alleging. The FBI says it is doing a routine audit to inspect for compliance with policies and is taking a small sampling of system transactions. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray about the auditing of local sheriff’s offices.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and top aide arrested, accused of using fictitious person to secretly profit from "fraudulent venture"

Tennessee's former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering involving federal funds. Their indictments come months after a Republican legislator, Rep. Robin Smith, abruptly resigned while facing federal wire charges that involved Casada. Casada,...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Fraudster Gets Five Years for $25 Million Scheme

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Florida man Stephen M. Alford to 63 months in prison, followed by three years supervised release for his role in a scheme to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Alford, who admitted to wire fraud in the scheme last November, had promised the Gaetz family that, if they gave him $25 million to help free a U.S. hostage in Iran, President Joe Biden would pardon the Republican in connection to an ongoing child sex trafficking investigation. Alford faced up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Gaetz had used the complicated scheme to muddy the waters when news of the sex crimes investigation broke last March, but The Daily Beast recently reported that FBI records challenged his version of those events and revealed him yelling at agents about a search warrant outside his father’s Florida home. Multiple people with direct knowledge tell The Daily Beast the sex trafficking probe is ongoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
blackchronicle.com

Attorney General O’Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward | Criminal Justice & More Latest News Here

- Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement. - Advertisement -...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee State Rep and former Chief of Staff arrested in bribery and kickback conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Representative from Franklin and his former Chief of Staff were indicted in bribery and kickback conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin has announced Republican Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada, 63, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Woods
Person
Donald Trump
neareport.com

State Police probing violent Crawford County arrest

The Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man, a press release on Sunday said. The incident occurred about 10:40 AM Sunday outside a Crawford County...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Fbi
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
CROSS COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Former police officer sentenced for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy