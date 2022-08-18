Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are in ‘nightmare’ phase with baby Malcolm
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s 8-month-old son, Malcolm, is in a “nightmare” phase. The actress, 42, posted an Instagram Reel set to The Beatles’ “Help,” zooming in on her serious expression. “I’m in a teething tunnel nightmare,” she captioned the footage. “This will also serve as a group text to anyone I haven’t texted back,” Munn continued. “Will get back to you in however long it takes for this tooth to come out.” Jeannie Mai commented, “That unanswered text is ME.. now forgiving you.” Munn’s other celebrity friends sent advice her way. “Godspeed and the Hyland Teething tablet joints,” Stephen “tWitch” Boss wrote. Alyssa Milano added, “Freeze...
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience’ to Make U.S Debut
Ready your wands: a new Harry Potter immersive experience is making its U.S. debut this fall, allowing muggles all over the country to become wizards for the day. “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Experience,” created by Warner Bros. and entertainment discovery platform Fever, kicks off in Westchester, N.Y on Oct. 22, followed by Leesburg, Va. (in the Washington DC area) on Oct. 29. In both locations, visitors will walk a trail through the mysterious and magical Forbidden Forest peppered with interactive moments, light shows and theatrical illusions. The nighttime outdoor experience is inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” prequel films, the most...
