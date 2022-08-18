Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Top Esports become first LPL team to qualify for Worlds 2022 with playoff win over EDG
With a spot in the upper bracket finals of the 2022 LPL Summer Split playoffs on the line, both Top Esports and EDward Gaming went all guns blazing in their League of Legends series today. It was a back-and-forth match as both teams took turns winning games, forcing out a game five to decide the winner.
dotesports.com
Caps, Vetheo, and more MVP winners name favorites for LEC Summer Split 2022 MVP title
The LEC’s Summer Split regular season has just ended, and now six League of Legends teams are headed to the playoffs stage to battle for the crown. The competition will conclude on Sept. 11 in Malmö, Sweden, where the Summer Split LEC award winners will be unveiled. The...
dotesports.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
dotesports.com
T1 Zeus eager to face ‘top LPL teams’ at Worlds 2022
With League of Legends competitions from all across the world nearing the end of their summer playoffs, teams who have qualified for Worlds 2022 are now beginning to voice their hopes ahead of the tournament. After beating DWG KIA on Sunday, Aug. 21, and qualifying for Worlds 2022, T1 top...
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
dotesports.com
Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23
Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
dotesports.com
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
dotesports.com
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
dotesports.com
JDG crush LNG to secure upper bracket finals spot in 2022 LPL Summer playoffs
A lot of eyes have been on LNG Esports lately, contemplating whether they could continue their miracle run in the playoffs. But it looked like JD Gaming had other plans. In their League of Legends series today, JDG crushed LNG’s winning momentum by shutting them down with a 3-0 victory.
dotesports.com
Liquid run through FlyQuest in first playoffs match of LCS Championship
The LCS Championship has officially begun, pitting eight of the best teams in the LCS against one another for a shot at the finals in Chicago, as well as a chance at Worlds qualification. To advance to that point, Team Liquid and FlyQuest had to overcome one another in the first matchup of the playoffs.
dotesports.com
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend
Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
dotesports.com
Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
dotesports.com
New Apex Legends bug gives players rare Vantage animation on any character
Most bugs in Apex Legends are unwelcome and actively make the game worse. Whether it’s big issues that prevent players from playing the game as it was intended, like hit registration problems, or small visual glitches that ruin immersion, bugs are an unfortunate but semi-frequent reality of playing Apex.
dotesports.com
Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne
Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “Hatz” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “Vexite” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2 introduces battle pass themed around ‘myths and legends’
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two has a lot of content in store for players worldwide. This includes the new battle pass that can grant rewards such as weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, and more. Some of the possible rewards players can pick up through the battle pass for free...
dotesports.com
CLG Contractz: ‘I’m trying to make Worlds, I’m trying to win a finals again. Until I hit that I won’t be satisfied’
Counter Logic Gaming has emerged from the 2022 LCS Summer Split as a team that has exceeded any and all expectations. One of the most pivotal members of the team has been jungler Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia who, after a few shaky years, is now leading the team through an LCS Championship run in what has been one of the best years of the star’s professional League of Legends career.
dotesports.com
TFT Zippy, Sohm, and Terra spice up Dragon in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms
Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
dotesports.com
Fudge on how latest C9 roster is faring: ‘I do think our team is slowly starting to come together and play better as a team’
Cloud9’s League of Legends roster are finally starting to pick up synergy, Fudge revealed in a recent interview with Esports.GG. The team beat CLG 3-2 in the first round of the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs on Sunday, Aug 21. After the game, Fudge admitted that Cloud9 “still have a lot that we need to work on as a team,” but they’ve been improving every week, slowly beginning to play well as a team.
