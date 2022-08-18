ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to solo carry in League of Legends

League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
T1 Zeus eager to face ‘top LPL teams’ at Worlds 2022

With League of Legends competitions from all across the world nearing the end of their summer playoffs, teams who have qualified for Worlds 2022 are now beginning to voice their hopes ahead of the tournament. After beating DWG KIA on Sunday, Aug. 21, and qualifying for Worlds 2022, T1 top...
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them

Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23

Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill

In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
Liquid run through FlyQuest in first playoffs match of LCS Championship

The LCS Championship has officially begun, pitting eight of the best teams in the LCS against one another for a shot at the finals in Chicago, as well as a chance at Worlds qualification. To advance to that point, Team Liquid and FlyQuest had to overcome one another in the first matchup of the playoffs.
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend

Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
New Apex Legends bug gives players rare Vantage animation on any character

Most bugs in Apex Legends are unwelcome and actively make the game worse. Whether it’s big issues that prevent players from playing the game as it was intended, like hit registration problems, or small visual glitches that ruin immersion, bugs are an unfortunate but semi-frequent reality of playing Apex.
Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne

Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “⁠Vexite⁠” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
CLG Contractz: ‘I’m trying to make Worlds, I’m trying to win a finals again. Until I hit that I won’t be satisfied’

Counter Logic Gaming has emerged from the 2022 LCS Summer Split as a team that has exceeded any and all expectations. One of the most pivotal members of the team has been jungler Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia who, after a few shaky years, is now leading the team through an LCS Championship run in what has been one of the best years of the star’s professional League of Legends career.
TFT Zippy, Sohm, and Terra spice up Dragon in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms

Riot Games went all-in on dragons for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms Set 7.5, expanding tiers, reducing cost, and even creating a brand new model for Teamfight Tactics. The Dragon trait is getting a huge rework in TFT Set 7.5, scheduled to release on Sept. 8. Players can put up to five dragons on the battlefield, with Dragon being a vertical trait due to the design team removing the one dragon stipulation. Dragons have new costs, ranging from six to eight gold, and there are now 12 dragons. Three new dragons, Zippy, Sohm, and Terra, will each have their own unique imprint on the TFT Set 7.5 meta.
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates

Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
Fudge on how latest C9 roster is faring: ‘I do think our team is slowly starting to come together and play better as a team’

Cloud9’s League of Legends roster are finally starting to pick up synergy, Fudge revealed in a recent interview with Esports.GG. The team beat CLG 3-2 in the first round of the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs on Sunday, Aug 21. After the game, Fudge admitted that Cloud9 “still have a lot that we need to work on as a team,” but they’ve been improving every week, slowly beginning to play well as a team.
