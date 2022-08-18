Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
90th and Daphne shooting; man seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Aug. 22 near 90th and Daphne. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pursuit leads to car fire
Milwaukee police tried to stop a reckless driver near 27th and Capitol. A chase ensued and ended with the suspects crashed their car into a police near Fond du Lac and Melvina. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th Street viaduct fatal crash; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the 35th Street viaduct. It happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. Police say a passenger of a vehicle was sitting on the window frame, fell and was struck by the rear of the vehicle. The passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lynnette Trinkle, suffered fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police shooting of 17-year-old, officers justified, DA finds
Wauwatosa police shooting of 17-year-old, officers justified, DA finds. Wauwatosa police officers' actions were justified in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in April, the district attorney announced Monday. Police say he reached for a gun after officers stopped a vehicle reported stolen. WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee Shake Shack officer shooter new charges
MILWAUKEE - Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the January 2022 shooting of a police detective at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward, faces new charges in connection with a January 2020 car theft. This marks the third open case filed against Ellis-Brown in Milwaukee County in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father killed in road rage shooting, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday night, Aug. 20, and his family wants to know exactly what led up it. Family said Francisco Garcia was a father, husband and hard worker. His death near 19th and Mitchell has left them with many questions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating double shooting on city's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near 19th Place and Hampton Monday night, Aug. 22. Officials say it happened around 7:20 p.m. The victims include a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and 54-year-old Milwaukee man. Both sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and arrived at an area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot near 19th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Monday night, Aug. 22 near 19th Place and Hampton. The men, ages 54 and 32, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; 2 arrested, gun recovered
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 21 following police pursuit in Waukesha. It began around 7:15 p.m. after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle did not immediately pull over and subsequently conducted a U-Turn and accelerated. The...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Roy Carr, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.
Comments / 1