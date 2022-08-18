Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO