Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Education
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County schools make staff moves

After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

McKamey Jury Selection Begins

Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WECT

Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A document Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center officials shared with WECT shows the state is recommending the hospital be returned to good standing with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A survey previously conducted on June 29 placed the hospital’s status in “Immediate Jeopardy” due to patient safety concerns.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Section of Leland road to close for utility work through October

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A section of Pine Harvest Drive will experience road closures over the next couple months due to work on four sanitary sewer manholes. Contractors will be working on the section of Pine Harvest Drive from Brook Crossing Lane/Wood Lily Circle to Atrium Way/Hydrangea Court. The...
LELAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC

