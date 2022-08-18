Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Sick Sea Lions Showing up on Santa Barbara and Ventura Beaches
Domoic acid is thought to be the culprit in numerous reports of sea lions in distress on Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches. The marine mammal rescue group Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has received more than a hundred calls since an uptick in sightings on Monday, according to the group’s Instagram. Beachgoers are advised to keep at least 50 feet away from the animals, as they may respond aggressively if approached.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
Santa Barbara Independent
On with the Show! What’s Coming Up in Theater in Santa Barbara, Solvang, and Santa Maria
PCPA: Robert Frost wrote “Good fences make good neighbors” in his poem “Mending Wall,” but friendly neighbors turn into feuding enemies in PCPA’s new production of Native Gardens, coming to the Marian Theatre August 25 through September 3 and then to the Solvang Festival Theater September 9-17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Plans 80-Room Expansion
The city’s largest hotel along the waterfront, The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (previously known as the Fess Parker Red Lion, then the Fess Parker Doubletree), is proposing a new extension with an additional 80 rooms, though the project planners’ first go-round at the Historic Landmarks Commission indicates a long battle before the design earns approval from city leadership.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sansum Clinic Celebrates Success of Camp Wheez 2022 Serving Children With Asthma
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. August, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) Camp Wheez celebrated its 45th year this August by welcoming 19 children for a week of fun and asthma education hosted at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara. This free community program gives youth with asthma the chance to experience all the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment designed to meet their special needs. Campers also gain the knowledge and skills to confidently manage their asthma so they can lead healthy, active lives. Under the leadership of Sansum Clinic Allergist and Immunologist and Camp Wheez Medical Director Myron Liebhaber, MD, the camp operates safely with assistance from volunteer physicians, allergists, respiratory therapists and nurses. This year, we also welcomed Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Residents to Camp Wheez for the first time. Eleven high-school volunteer counselors managed the campers and guided them through the week’s activities, while ensuring they stayed safe. Many children who attended Camp Wheez in their younger years have gone on to become counselors and supporters. “We could not have asked for a more capable and wonderful group,” commented Dr. Liebhaber. “This is a true community effort, and we’re incredible grateful for the many donors, volunteers and supporters who have made Camp Wheez possible for this long.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Hundreds of Cyclists To Utilize Local Highways During Santa Barbara Triathlon This Weekend
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Approximately 800 cyclists participating in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will use portions of the state highway system in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria on Saturday, August 27, between the hours of 7 am and 12:30 pm in the following locations:. · US 101 Overcrossing at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question
How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
calcoastnews.com
Dignity Health and others agree to Medi-Cal fraud settlement
Ventura County, along with three health care providers operating in its jurisdiction, one of which is Dignity Health, have agreed to pay a combined total of $70.7 million to settle allegations that they broke federal and California laws by submitting false claims to Medi-Cal amid an expansion of the program under Obamacare.
Santa Barbara Independent
California Allocates More Than $2.2 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure
SAN JOSÉ — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to Provide Business Classes for Childcare Providers￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 23, 2022. Many working families are using a combination of friends, family, and neighborhood caregivers to piece together care for their young children before they begin school. The pandemic has made the need for more childcare options even more pronounced. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has partnered with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) to support these aspiring small business childcare providers. As part of an innovative, grant-funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support and building community with caregivers, SBPL and WEV collaborated over the last year to develop curriculum for a series of classes in Spanish and English to help those informal caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business. Classes in Spanish were offered in the Spring, and this Fall, the “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” series is being offered in English.
SFGate
Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards
If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Local Students to Participate in the Santa Barbara Reads Science Fair
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Public Library invites local students ages eight to 18 to submit science fair experiments or projects, to be featured in the October 2022 Science Fair, as part of Santa Barbara Reads programming. Eligible students must be able to present their project or experiment at the event Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Group submissions are welcome.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Trash Compactor Catches Fire Early Morning Monday
A trash compactor behind a Ross department store in Goleta caught fire in the early hours of Monday, August 22. Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck said employees at the shopping center called the fire in at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 50 minutes.
4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash
Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Accident near Foothill Road. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the highway just south of Foothill Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 15th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a small SUV struck a pedestrian in the...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
Noozhawk
Trial Starts for Man Charged After Fatal Stabbing at Lompoc Dog Park
A man charged with a fatal stabbing in 2018 either “administered the street version of the death penalty” or acted in “lawful self-defense," attorneys told jurors during opening statements Monday for the trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was taken...
Comments / 0