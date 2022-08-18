Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid-19
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Mayor confirmed the positive test results to WDAY Radio. Mahoney says he tested positive over the weekend and is currently "on the upswing" and recovering. The mayor participated digitally in the Fargo City Commission...
wdayradionow.com
Abortion legal battle continues. Board member’s stance on Pledge unchanged. Nurses consider strike.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal fight to keep abortion services available in North Dakota. The Vice President of the Fargo School board says his stance has not changed when it comes to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Minnesota nurses considering strike.
wdayradionow.com
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Schools librarian awarded statewide grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Schools librarian has been awarded a statewide grant. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that Callie Navarathne, a librarian in West Fargo’s Heritage Middle School, has been awarded a teacher innovation grant to expand the library’s “makerspace” for student projects.
wdayradionow.com
Pilot project may help improve North Dakota water quality
(Bismarck, ND) -- A pilot program may help improve the quality of North Dakota's water. The Department of Environmental Quality is partnering with a private Fargo organization to pay landowners who demonstrate results in water conservation, regardless of how the results are achieved. A representative with the International Water Institute...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department helping students in back-to-school shopping spree
(Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual back to school shopping event with the West Fargo Police Department is underway tonight. Students in-need partner with a local police officer and are given $200 to purchase back-to-school supplies. The money given through the "Cops and Kids" event can also be used to purchase new clothes, shoes, coats, and whatever else the student needs for their school year.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
wdayradionow.com
Island Park Pool officially closed until 2024
(Fargo, ND) -- This past weekend was your last to enjoy Island Park's pool for quite a while. The Fargo Park District says the pool will be closed all next year, with plans to re-open at the start of the 2024 season after several upgrades and construction is completed. The...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU Extension to offer multiple free parenting classes
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County residents can participate in a series of parenting classes, sponsored by NDSU extension. The fall courses, titled Parenting the Love & Logic Way, The Nurtured Heart Approach , Parent Cafe and Active Parenting: The First Five Years, are free of charge, unless otherwise specified. You...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo sobriety checkpoint yields four DUI arrests
(Fargo, ND) -- Four people are facing DUI charges after being stopped at a Fargo sobriety checkpoint from this past weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the checkpoint was located at the I-94 University Drive exit Saturday night. Authorities also issued eight drug citations, with more...
wdayradionow.com
One hurt in Becker County motorcycle crash
(Forest Township, MN) -- A man is injured following a Becker County motorcycle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old John Warren was injured after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township around 3 p.m. Sunday. Warren's injuries are considered non life-threatening.
wdayradionow.com
Update: One detained, active investigation continues in South Fargo high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Elinneus Davis Moorhead Spuds
Big Game James caught up with Moorhead Spuds star defensive lineman and University of Washington commit Elinneus Davis. They previewed his senior season and what he wants to study at Washington.
wdayradionow.com
8-22-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:21 - Rhonda Jorgensen - West Fargo Police Department. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club.
wdayradionow.com
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
