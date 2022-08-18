ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Library, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Organizations band together in rally to stop Philadelphia's gun violence

LOGAN - Several community organizations came together for fellowship in Logan, because of the violence across Philadelphia and to look for ways to decrease the instances of gunfire. "It is important that we come together, as African American organizations, to address these issues that are adversely impacting our communities," Donald...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Volunteers#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Dist
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy