fox29.com
Parents, educators concerned for safety of Philadelphia students amid rising gun violence
PHILADELPHIA - As students prepare to head back to the classrooms, parents and educators worry about school safety amid Philadelphia's worsening gun violence crisis. Mayor Jim Kenney joined school district leaders on Monday for an update on back-to-school safety and programs for the 2022-2023 academic year. Chief of School Safety...
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
fox29.com
Philadelphia schools show strong staffing levels despite national teacher shortage
PHILADELPHIA - School officials in Philadelphia don't expect the district to be greatly impacted by a national shortage of teachers due to strong staffing levels. The School District of Philadelphia told FOX 29 it is 97% staffed for the upcoming school year and still actively recruiting hiring non-instructional roles. Data...
Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
fox29.com
Ziegler Elementary School rolls out blue carpet for teacher return
As the School District of Philadelphia prepares to reopen its doors, teachers returned to the Ziegler Elementary School with enthusiasm. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has more.
fox29.com
Organizations band together in rally to stop Philadelphia's gun violence
LOGAN - Several community organizations came together for fellowship in Logan, because of the violence across Philadelphia and to look for ways to decrease the instances of gunfire. "It is important that we come together, as African American organizations, to address these issues that are adversely impacting our communities," Donald...
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
fox29.com
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 more injured in shootings
2 people are dead, and 4 more were injured after becoming the latest victims of gun violence across the city.
fox29.com
Police investigating after bags of anti-Semitic fliers scattered across Jersey shore city
BRIGANTINE, N.J. - A city littered with hateful messages has sparked an investigation into who is responsible for the shocking discovery. Police say bags of anti-Semitic flyers were thrown onto several properties throughout Brigantine late Sunday night into early Monday morning. No threats were found on the flyers, and police...
police1.com
Philly PD is short 1,300 officers and the situation is about to get worse
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that's all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers...
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16
A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire
Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
7-year-old struck while playing video games among 18 gunshot victims in Philly’s weekend gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — The humid August weekend was punctuated by gun violence, as 18 people were shot, including one child, on Saturday and Sunday around Greater Philadelphia. A 7-year-old boy was hit in the thigh by crossfire while playing video games Saturday night, one of many victims in a violent weekend of summertime gunfire in the city.
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
