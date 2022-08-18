Arguably Nike’s most popular silhouette, the Dunk Low has amassed a sizable catalog of colorways since its return a few years ago. And though replete with many a coveted pair, the shoe’s releases are not exempt from criticism, with sneakerheads the world over often chiming in with their two cents. Today, thankfully, these aspiring sneaker designers will be able to prove their chops as Exclusive Access for the Nike Dunk Low By You will be going live at 10:45 AM ET.

APPAREL ・ 3 HOURS AGO