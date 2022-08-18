Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Bliss Debuts A Vibrant “Laser Pink” Colorway
Nike has released a number of women’s exclusive Air Maxes over the course of the last few years. The Air Max Bliss is their latest, and it’s currently available in a wide range of options, including but not limited to this “Laser Pink” colorway. Made up...
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
sneakernews.com
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Returns For FW22 Season
Back in 2020, Supreme officially revealed their collaborative Nike Air Force 1, which first released in “Triple Black” and “Triple White.” A “Wheat” colorway brought the total to three the subsequent season, joining restocks of the aforementioned pairs. And now, for Fall/Winter ’22, the entire trio is slated to return, likely doing so this Thursday, August 25th, the first drop of the collection.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility Preps For Fall With “Anthracite”
The Summer of 2022 saw the Nike Air Presto receive a slew of inspirational colorways and features. With August all but wrapped, it’s time to start prepping for the appropriate change in climate with the next iteration of The Swoosh’s most popular running turned weather-ready style appearing in an eclipsed amalgamation.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature “Toasty” Returns For Fall/Winter 2022
From weather-ready styles to subtle streetwear nods to full-blown collaborations, the Nike Air Force 1 has seen it all. Come the end of Summer however, The Swoosh favors flipping the extended palette of its sunnier shades for dynamic renditions anticipating the change in temperature. Marking the return of the cooler Fall climate is the quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining of the AF1 Next Nature “Toasty”.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Volt Neons Brighten Up The Latest Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2
Over the course of the last few months, the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 has indulged heavily in bold colors. That continues to be the case with its next offering, which brightens up the runner using two vivid neons. That’s not to say the pair is without neutrals, however, as...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White”
The city of Amsterdam and the Nike Air Max 1 have been synonymous for the better part of 25 years. Over that time span, the folks at Patta have lent their creative vision to Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, with the latest result being “The Wave,” a thematic capsule touching on the act of riding societal tides.
sneakernews.com
Could This Be LaMelo Ball’s Second Shoe, The PUMA MB.02?
As LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets head into the 2022-23 NBA season, the 21-year-old guard and his PUMA family have been cooking up new styles of his first signature model with the German company. Recently, however, reliable sources have teased what’s believed to be the MB.02, Ball’s second PUMA shoe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Exclusive Access For The Nike Dunk Low By You Goes Out At 10:45 AM ET
Arguably Nike’s most popular silhouette, the Dunk Low has amassed a sizable catalog of colorways since its return a few years ago. And though replete with many a coveted pair, the shoe’s releases are not exempt from criticism, with sneakerheads the world over often chiming in with their two cents. Today, thankfully, these aspiring sneaker designers will be able to prove their chops as Exclusive Access for the Nike Dunk Low By You will be going live at 10:45 AM ET.
sneakernews.com
SNS And Saucony Look To The Outdoors For Their Shadow 6000 Collaboration
Saucony may be obsessed with creating the next breakthrough silhouette within the world of modern performance-running, but it continues to revisit its past to celebrate its athletic history. Recently, the Massachusetts-based company tapped Sneakersnstuff for another take on 1991’s Shadow 6000 design. Inspired by the sneaker’s original color palette,...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate “Lucky Green” Matches Another Womens Exclusive AJ1
His Airness has indulged in countless game-winners, timeless performances and jaw-dropping displays of basketball excellence. So its only fair that once in a while Jumpman revisits an exemplary performance from #23’s Goat’ed career, this time around spoiling itself with another rendition of Jordan’s 63-point game at TD Garden from 1986.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Gets A “Slate Bone” Makeover
Back in July, it was revealed that the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT would be dropping in a “Slate Bone” colorway. And following a few weeks after Yeezy Day 2022, more images of said pair have surfaced, suggesting its release could be just around the corner. Continuing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Vachetta Tan Dresses The Latest Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
This past weekend, Jordan Brand introduced a high-top variant of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. And to kick off the week, the brand has unveiled said sequel in another colorway, this pair clad predominantly in Vachetta Tan. These natural leathers run throughout the entire shoe, dressing the tread, laces,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Features Typeface Of U.S. Currency
The late Peter Moore’s circa 1985 design has not only stood the test of time, it’s quickly been reinvigorated as one of the swoosh’s premier lifestyle silhouettes in just a short few years. Having already garnered a boastful roster of colorways and collabs, the latest Nike Dunk Low is rooted in the aesthetic of U.S. currency.
sneakernews.com
The Reebok Question Mid “Answer To No One” Enjoys A Sampling Of The Tonal Spectrum
Having just celebrated its 25th anniversary, the premier silhouette that rode with one of the most eccentric players to ever grace the court is receiving another classic rendition of the color-contrasted toe box. For the latest colorway of Allen Iverson’s first signature sneaks, Reebok is decorating the “Answer to No One” Question Mid in a flurry of brightly toned shades.
sneakernews.com
A “Black/Sail” Pairing Dresses The Nike Air Max 97
Inspired by the Japanese-style bullet train, the beloved Nike Air Max 97 has continued to enjoy its 25th anniversary with an abundance of both familiar and disparate renditions. As Summer comes to a close, Nike’s esteemed silhouette is concocted in a cooler-toned combination of Black, “Sail” and white.
sneakernews.com
Anuel AA And Reebok Team Up For “The Sky Above The Street” Capsule
With Bad Bunny’s upcoming adidas Forum Buckle collaboration receiving plenty of acclaim, Reebok is additionally finding inspiration amongst the global rap scene, tapping Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for a collection gracing both the Pump Omni Zone II and Classic Leather models. “The Sky Above The Street” capsule seizes...
sneakernews.com
400 Pairs Of This Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” PEs Will Be Auctioned Off Soon
In addition to outfitting some of its sponsored professional athletes with Player-Exclusive footwear, Jordan Brand (and NIKE, Inc. at large) has historically equipped the sports programs at the University of Oregon with special pairs from its iconic catalog. The latest?: Two styles of the Air Jordan 8 to be auctioned off via GOAT.
sneakernews.com
The adidas 4DFWD 2 Adds 23% More Cushioning Than Previous 4D Models
It’s been over a year since adidas first introduced the 4DFWD, a then brand new proposition that was touted as “the future of running.” And though still innovative for its implementation of 3D-printed cushioning, said “future” is about to be made obsolete, as the Three Stripes are ushering in the silhouette’s first sequel.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
An imposing midsole has been at the forefront of the iconic Jordan 1 silhouette throughout the Spring and Summer months, so it wouldn’t be long before the low-top Women’s exclusive enjoyed the comfort of the high-top version. Officially unveiled for the first time is the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High in a University style “Varsity Red” rendition.
Comments / 0