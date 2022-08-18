‘The English’ First Look: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star In New Western Limited Series On Amazon Prime Video

Read full article on original website
First Look: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premieres December 23 On Netflix
Following the success of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmmaker Rian Johnson wasted no time…doing something else. He had made a new deal with Lucasfilm for a ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fandom was such that he decided to take a break and try something else out: a murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, a genre the filmmaker always loved. And thus, 2019’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Knives Out,” was born.
HBO First Look: Teaser Footage Of ‘The Last Of Us,’ ‘Succession’ S4, ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 & Many More
All eyes are on our HBO tonight. Its new flagship show, “House Of Dragon,” its critical new “Game Of Thrones” spin-off, the first one since the hit series went off the air, premieres tonight (read our review, spoiler alert, it’s pretty good). And with all eyes on the premiere cable channel tonight, the savvy HBO is using the moment and opportunity to get audiences salivating for the future.
Nic Pizzolatto Developing Las Vegas Movie Starring Vince Vaughn, Populist Western Series & International Spy Thriller ’The Frenchman’
While writer/director/producer Nic Pizzolatto made his name on creating and running HBO’s “True Detective” for three seasons, he’s since moved on. He isn’t involved with the upcoming crime anthology “True Detective: Night Country,” starring Jodie Foster and featuring new creatives. But the acclaimed writer has given an idea of what he has been up to over the last couple of years, and it’s been a productive few years.
‘Mo’ Review: Palestinian-American Comedy Led By ‘Ramy’s Mohammed Amer Finds Its Own Step
The stakes are high for shows like “Mo,” Netflix’s new comedy series. For decades, TV and film in the West have followed mainstream political narratives, offering Muslims and Arabs of all faiths and none a narrow screen binary: you’re either a villain or a victim. In recent years, shows like A24’s “Ramy,” “Man Like Mobeen,” and “We Are Lady Parts” have been making great strides in changing that, offering much-maligned audiences the chance to see some of their own nuances reflected back at them (not to mention allowing often-typecast performers to play characters with more depth than Terrorist #7 or Woman with Headscarf). For every one of these shows, however, still more reductive, essentialist depictions of Muslims and Arabs arrive on our screens, deepening the need for more stories that reclaim ownership of narratives about these communities.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending this new addition to the popular streaming service to number one – just 48 hours after its premiere. Netflix has long kept viewers updated on the most watched shows to hit the platform on...
Hollywood production in U.K. soars to record levels as crews complain of burnout
High-end TV shows from streamers like Amazon and Netflix are fueling record production activity in the U.K. after shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
George R.R. Martin Told ‘Game Of Thrones’ Producers It Needed 10-13 Seasons, Had Concerns With Failed White Walker Spinoff
With the “House of The Dragon” airing this weekend, HBO will be aiming for a little bit of redemption considering the poor reception to the final season of “Game of Thrones” and its finale. The latest series, “House of Dragon,” takes inspiration directly from George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” covering the legacy of The Targaryen family history, and the writer had much more input on the spin-off than he ever did with the flagship show.
Lili Reinhart Talks Her New Rom-Com "Look Both Ways," Being Taken Seriously In Hollywood, And Life After "Riverdale"
"I think it's a good time for young women in this industry to be putting their boss pants on and be taken seriously, for sure. I'm like, 'Hell yeah! Let's keep going!'"
‘Gravity Rush’ Film Based On PlayStation Game In Works From PlayStation Productions & Scott Free; Anna Mastro Attached To Direct From Emily Jerome’s Script
EXCLUSIVE: PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have launched development on Gravity Rush—a film based on the 2012 action-adventure video game of the same name, which Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is attached to direct from a script by Emily Jerome (Panopticon). The open-world PlayStation Vita game developed by Japan Studio’s Project Siren and published worldwide by Sony Computer Entertainment has players controlling Kat, an amnesiac with the ability to manipulate gravity, who uses her powers to defend the floating community of Hekseville from gravity storms, and the mysterious race of monsters known as the Nevi. It’s not yet clear who will...
Karyn Kusama Is Returning To ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 With An Emmy Nod In Hand [Interview]
If you watched the first season of “Yellowjackets” it was obvious that some new actors would enter the fold in season two. Who would play the adult versions of Van and Lottie? And, with production ramping up it’s now surprise that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are on board to play each role, respectively. But there is one other key creative who will be returning to the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created series, Emmy nominated director Karyn Kusama.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon’s Deal With the Devil in Disguise
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers suggest Deacon Sharpe is forced to become Sheila Carter's partner in crime.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser
Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose & Simone Kessell Take Roles In ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2
Genre television couldn’t be more popular right now, and Showtime‘s post-trauma wilderness mystery series “Yellowjackets” is building a major audience alongside potential Emmys prestige as well. Director Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer“) helmed the show’s pilot and is an executive producer, and the series has landed some interesting new additions to the cast for season two.
Ryan Reynolds declares Cheshire eatery to have ‘best Indian food in Europe’
Light of India balti house in Ellesmere Port enjoying moment in the spotlight as Hollywood actor sings its praises on Instagram
Toronto-Bound Nicaraguan Film ‘Daughter of Rage’ Boarded by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)
Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired Laura Baumeister’s feature debut “Daughter of Rage” ahead of its world premiere at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals. Baumeister previously directed the shorts “Isabel im Winter” which played at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2014 and “Ombligo De Agua” which screened in Rotterdam and Clermont-Ferrand in 2018. The Spanish-language film follows Maria, an 11-year-old girl who lives with her mother Lilibeth at the edge of a massive waste-disposal site in Nicaragua. Their future depends on selling a litter of purebred puppies to a local thug. After the deal falls through, Maria is dropped...
Michael Mann “Bored” By “Stale” Modern Action Films, Explains Why ‘Heat 2’ Adaptation Needs To Be On The Big Screen
This month saw the release of “Heat 2,” the novelization sequel to Michael Mann‘s acclaimed 1995 heist flick “Heat” that the filmmaker co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The book wasn’t just an exercise for the director as Mann is planning to turn it into one big feature film, essentially giving us a sequel/prequel given how the story jumps between events before and after the original movie. Don’t expect Mann to pivot to a series/television version, as he seems extremely keen on giving audiences a theatrical experience.
AMC Entertainment Stock Plunges As Its APE Securities Debut On NYSE
AMC Entertainment’s new APE securities — AMC Preferred Equity Units – began trading today late morning in a messy session for the big exhibitor, whose primary stock is down by almost 40%. APES were being distributed to AMC shareholders via their brokers starting this morning. Shareholders are getting one APE for each share of common stock they own. APES — which will have the same economic value and voting rights as common stock — opened at $6.95. A report said the security was halted briefly after trading up to $9.49. It popped to over $10 but is currently changing hands at...
‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis
While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Really Annoyed Jonah Hill During ‘Superbad’ Audition/Filming
The R-rated teen comedy “Superbad” helped launch multiple film careers and was a breakout feature for its screenwriting duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, entering the world of filmmaking which would lead to them directing their own films such as “This Is The End” and producing multiple popular television shows such as Amazon’s “The Boys.” Even the young cast ended up becoming well-known names themselves with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, and future Oscar-winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). It explores a small snapshot of the Vancouver high school years of Rogen/Goldberg, as three classmates try to get their hands on alcohol for a party.
