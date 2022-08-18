ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
Click10.com

Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty. “He laid his life down just for the safety of this county,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta. A public viewing is...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hialeah#Fl
Click10.com

Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

Miami firefighter fired following incendiary text

A Miami Fire Rescue firefighter has been relieved of duty following a controversial text message regarding the death of a Miami-Dade Police officer. The unidentified firefighter reportedly went on a rant inside of a group chat in response to a comment about the death of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder. Cruz’s attorneys began their defense Monday, hoping to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of death for slaying 14 students and three staff members during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her deferred opening statement that Cruz has fetal alcohol and drug issues that weren’t dealt with adequately by his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, who suffered from severe depression and financial woes after her husband died suddenly when their son was 5. McNeill told the jury that doesn’t excuse what her 23-year-old client did, but are factors they should consider as her team presents its case over several weeks. “He is a brain-damaged human,” she said.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI

Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy