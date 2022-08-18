Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Pregnant woman trying to reach Miami-Dade hospital says she was purposely delayed by police officer
DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida couple expecting a child had a recent uncomfortable experience with a police officer outside a Miami-Dade hospital. Kevin Enciso was driving his wife Sabrina who is pregnant to Jackson West Medical Center to get checked out on July 28. “My wife was in...
Man threatens to burn down business, shoot employees over $202 charge
The owner of a South Florida car dealership has been arrested after threatening to set an insurance business on fire and shoot its employees over a disputed charge of $202.40.
Click10.com
Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting
MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty. “He laid his life down just for the safety of this county,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta. A public viewing is...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
treasurecoast.com
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a traffic stop leads to the seizure of 13 stolen catalytic converters. The duo from Miami were arrested. Here’s the scoop:
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
850wftl.com
Miami firefighter fired following incendiary text
A Miami Fire Rescue firefighter has been relieved of duty following a controversial text message regarding the death of a Miami-Dade Police officer. The unidentified firefighter reportedly went on a rant inside of a group chat in response to a comment about the death of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry.
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder. Cruz’s attorneys began their defense Monday, hoping to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of death for slaying 14 students and three staff members during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her deferred opening statement that Cruz has fetal alcohol and drug issues that weren’t dealt with adequately by his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, who suffered from severe depression and financial woes after her husband died suddenly when their son was 5. McNeill told the jury that doesn’t excuse what her 23-year-old client did, but are factors they should consider as her team presents its case over several weeks. “He is a brain-damaged human,” she said.
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Florida firefighter fired for making anti-police comments after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) - — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments that he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer, were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI
Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Comments / 5