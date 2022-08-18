ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth polling places and absentee ballot details for Sept. 13 primary announced

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth City Clerk has announced that polls for the NH State Primary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 13, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Portsmouth.

The location where residents vote depends on where they live. For the map of the city’s five Wards, visit files.cityofportsmouth.com/cityclerk/documents/votingWards.pdf

Voting locations are Ward 1, New Franklin School, 1 Franklin Drive; Ward 2, Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave.; Ward 3, Senior Activity Center, 125 Cottage St.; Ward 4, Dondero School, 32 Van Buren Ave.; and Ward 5, Little Harbour School, 50 Clough Drive.

New Hampshire law permits same-day registration for those 18 years of age or over, with proof of US citizenship and Portsmouth residence.

Absentee ballots for the NH State Primary are now available. Qualified registered voters may apply for an absentee ballot in person in the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or online. To access the application, go to: files.cityofportsmouth.com/cityclerk/2022absballotapp.pdf

As required by NH RSA 652:20, the City Clerk’s office shall be open to receive applications for absentee ballots, to provide voters the opportunity to complete absentee ballots, and to receive returned ballots on Sept. 12, until 5 p.m. Also, per NH RSA 654:7, the deadline for the City Clerk’s office to accept any completed absentee ballots, whether delivered by mail or by an absentee voter’s delivery agent, is 5 p.m. on the State Primary Election Day (Sept. 13).

For additional information on voting, Absentee Ballot qualifications and polling place locations, go to cityofportsmouth.com/cityclerk/voting-information or contact the City Clerk's Office at 603-610-7208 or via e-mail at cityclerk@cityofportsmouth.com.​

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

