Nashville musicians are teaming up for a can't-miss Prince tribute | The Pick
Purple Rain, anyone?
Tennessean music reporter Matt Leimkuehler here with a can't-miss show recommendation for this fall.
Country singer Charlie Worsham reprises his Every Damn Monday show in October, and, yes, it's a tribute to Prince. An occasional weeknight residency raising funds for local charity, these eclectic nights often bring out a who's who of Nashville artists. Show-goers should expect nothing less when Every Damn Monday returns Oct. 10 with a nod to The Purple One at Basement East.
- Get in line: The lineup's yet to be announced, but you can pick up $15 tickets now via thebasementnashville.com. Proceeds benefit Follow Your Heart Arts, a music education program in Worsham's native Mississippi.
Lifeson gives back
Alex Lifeson, Canadian rock mainstay and ... Nashville philanthropist? The co-founding member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio Rush stopped by the Gibson Garage earlier this week to donate royalties from his signature Les Paul to a pair of Nashville organizations: Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room at the Inn.
- How it came to be:In a new Tennessean interview, Lifeson explained how a partnership with Gibson and a friend with the Nashville Predators brought him to his Music City donation.
- Rush talk: I asked Lifeson about reuniting earlier this summer onstage with bandmate Geddy Lee for the first time in seven years. He said, "It was bittersweet, in a way. In rehearsals we kept looking at each other, smiling like 'Remember the good 'ole days?'"
Fest watch
A one-two punch update from next month's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin:
- One: Single-day tickets can now be purchased for those wanting to catch a headliner or support act without committing to an entire weekend of music. Brandi Carlile headlines night one; Chris Stapleton leads night two.
- Two: Festivalgoers planning to soak in the entire weekend can start prepping minute-by-minute plans. Festival organizers released this year's schedule and set times. Read on for more.
Comments / 0