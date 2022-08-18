Nashville musicians are teaming up for a can't-miss Prince tribute | The Pick

Purple Rain, anyone?

Tennessean music reporter Matt Leimkuehler here with a can't-miss show recommendation for this fall.

Country singer Charlie Worsham reprises his Every Damn Monday show in October, and, yes, it's a tribute to Prince. An occasional weeknight residency raising funds for local charity, these eclectic nights often bring out a who's who of Nashville artists. Show-goers should expect nothing less when Every Damn Monday returns Oct. 10 with a nod to The Purple One at Basement East.

Get in line: The lineup's yet to be announced, but you can pick up $15 tickets now via thebasementnashville.com. Proceeds benefit Follow Your Heart Arts, a music education program in Worsham's native Mississippi.

Lifeson gives back

Alex Lifeson, Canadian rock mainstay and ... Nashville philanthropist? The co-founding member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio Rush stopped by the Gibson Garage earlier this week to donate royalties from his signature Les Paul to a pair of Nashville organizations: Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room at the Inn.

How it came to be: In a new Tennessean interview, Lifeson explained how a partnership with Gibson and a friend with the Nashville Predators brought him to his Music City donation.

Rush talk: I asked Lifeson about reuniting earlier this summer onstage with bandmate Geddy Lee for the first time in seven years. He said, "It was bittersweet, in a way. In rehearsals we kept looking at each other, smiling like 'Remember the good 'ole days?'"

Fest watch

A one-two punch update from next month's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin: