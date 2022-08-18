Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday. New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy...
Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother's wedding
Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend. "Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of...
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Vanessa Bryant flanked by daughter, famous friends at Los Angeles court as federal trial nears two weeks
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, was flanked by famous friends and one of her daughters in court on Monday, as the trial against the Los Angeles County for its invasion of her family’s privacy nears its second week. Bryant, 40, entered the California courthouse on...
John Rich reflects on rise to fame, shares hints of cowboy wisdom: 'Be willing to bleed' for your dreams
The message of inspiration and ambition in country music legend John Rich's cowboy wisdom took viewers back to the early days of his career during his recent "Tucker Carlson Today" interview on Fox Nation. Rich told viewers about the importance of following their dreams and working hard to find happiness,...
Meghan Markle releases first episode of Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes,’ kicks off series with Serena Williams
Meghan Markle has officially dropped her Spotify podcast. The first full episode of "Archetypes," which is hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, was released on Tuesday. Her first guest is longtime pal and tennis champ Serena Williams. The 41-year-old started the episode by remembering how "furious" she felt as an...
