Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
CBS Sports
Saints punter hit with 'random' drug test request by NFL after unleashing 81-yarder in preseason game
For Week 2 of the preseason, the most impressive punt of the weekend definitely went to Blake Gillikin, who smashed an 81-yard punt during New Orleans' 20-10 loss to Green Bay on Friday night. Apparently, someone at NFL headquarters took notice of Gilikin's monstrous punt, because less than 36 hours...
The Post and Courier
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
Cowboys 32, Chargers 18: Top 10 Whitty Observations; Turpin Dazzles As Dallas Dominates
The Cowboys produced positive plays in all three phases to blow Los Angeles out of SoFi Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
Former 5-Star Wide Receiver Plans To Sit Out 2022 Season
Former Texas A&M five-star wide receiver Demond Demas reportedly plans to sit out the 2022 season with an eye on returning the following year. Demas was suspended by the Aggies following a March arrest stemming from a domestic dispute that eventually led to him entering the transfer portal. “I will...
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BTN’s Dave Revsine: ‘We were really blown away’ by Michigan football practice
The positive reviews keep coming in for Michigan football. After Big Ten Network visited Ann Arbor for practice, the 12th stop for the network on its 14-team conference tour, no team received more effusive praise than the Wolverines. Gerry DiNardo raved both on Twitter and on “Big Ten Today” about...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
2024 Caleb Williams breaks down recruitment as things heat up
There is a buzz coming from the DMV that is circling Caleb Williams. The class of 2024 wing started this summer for 16u Peach Jam champion Team Takeover. “I played well in July,” Williams told On3. “I was able to help my team succeed through many aspects of the game. I’d say I grew the most in being a leader and vocal for my team and finding other ways to contribute rather than just scoring.”
