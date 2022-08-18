ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
Kyle Whittingham
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series

Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

2024 Caleb Williams breaks down recruitment as things heat up

There is a buzz coming from the DMV that is circling Caleb Williams. The class of 2024 wing started this summer for 16u Peach Jam champion Team Takeover. “I played well in July,” Williams told On3. “I was able to help my team succeed through many aspects of the game. I’d say I grew the most in being a leader and vocal for my team and finding other ways to contribute rather than just scoring.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

