2022 has been a fantastic year for festival-goers & weekenders alike. For proof of this, look no further than Southern California’s Splash House. This year, the bi-annual Palm Springs weekender expanded from two curated events to three. In the past, the folks behind Splash House typically held a party in both June and August. This year, they chose to throw one in June, and two in August. This weekend, I attended the first August Splash House. I was pleasantly surprised at how the weekend unfolded. Firstly, if you’re curious about how that went, continue reading. If not, book a ticket now for weekend two, and find out just how crazy it is for yourself, here!

3 DAYS AGO