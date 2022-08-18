Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Palm Springs RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
Home is anywhere you park it on an RV adventure, and Palm Springs RV resorts and road-ready rentals are outnumbered only by the incredible sights to see.
From budget to blowout, 8 Palm Springs Airbnbs for your next desert hang
Desert panoramas and crisp pools await.
EDMTunes
Splash House Impresses Once More, Brings The Heat To The Oasis That Is Palm Springs
2022 has been a fantastic year for festival-goers & weekenders alike. For proof of this, look no further than Southern California’s Splash House. This year, the bi-annual Palm Springs weekender expanded from two curated events to three. In the past, the folks behind Splash House typically held a party in both June and August. This year, they chose to throw one in June, and two in August. This weekend, I attended the first August Splash House. I was pleasantly surprised at how the weekend unfolded. Firstly, if you’re curious about how that went, continue reading. If not, book a ticket now for weekend two, and find out just how crazy it is for yourself, here!
z1077fm.com
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dornob.com
You’re Going to Want to Copy This Modern Shipping Container Pool in Joshua Tree
A newly renovated desert dream property in Joshua Tree, California comes with an extra-cool feature: a modern shipping container swimming pool. The Finca style home at 636 Valencia Drive in Landers features a minimalist design, exposed ceiling beams, beautiful wood trim, and seriously gorgeous views of the surrounding Mojave Desert, but the lucky buyer of this newly sold home will probably want to spend most of their time in the upcycled pool, which has a fun peek-a-boo window built into one of its walls.
Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service
First Community Baptist Church members celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday. Organizers of the special service say the church is one of the oldest in the Coachella Valley. The event was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located off Palm Drive. It was organized by the 75th Church Anniversary Committee. The service included musical The post Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire experiencing higher inflation rate than Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. Jonathan Linden: Each month...
thepalmspringspost.com
Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco
Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire developer wants statehood for San Bernardino County
Jeff Burum, an Inland Empire commercial and residential developer for more than three decades, wants San Bernardino County to secede from California. Some people, starting with the county board of supervisors, believe that’s an idea worth considering. Longtime Inland Empire developer Jeff Burum is convinced that San Bernardino County...
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Quinta family speaks out after losing home in fire
Two homes and a travel trailer were burned early Monday morning near Calle Monterey and Avenida Martinez. News Channel 3 spoke to the family that escaped the flames. One of them was homeowner Joseph Hern, who was feeling a range of emotions from gratitude after surviving the fire to complete shock over the total loss The post La Quinta family speaks out after losing home in fire appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio
Indio Police shut down Fred Waring Drive Monday morning between Jefferson Street and Clinton Street due to a traffic collision at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. The department urged drivers to avoid the area for several hours, according to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8:00 a.m. The collision involved two The post Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs. The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s The post When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open appeared first on KESQ.
myrcns.com
Moreno Valley pedestrian pushing shopping cart across street killed after struck by pickup
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Authorities say a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart filled with bottles has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley on Friday evening, Aug. 19. The involved driver remained at the scene and was uninjured in the fatal collision, which happened on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knewsradio.com
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino
08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
UPDATE: Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass grows to 90 acres; traffic on I-15 jammed
UPDATE @ 9:30 pm– The Bronco Fire grew to 90 acres and traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass remained jammed on Wednesday night. According to San Bernardino County Fire, Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service – San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire & CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit all immediately responded to the fire, working together to limit the fire’s spread.
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 1