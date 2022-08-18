ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ualoD_0hMEpHmG00

A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.

A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.

Former Premier League title winning midfielder, Andrei Kanchelskis has said that United will need their supporters backing on Monday night ahead of such a big game.

There are plans put in place by United supporters’ group to march ahead of the game and then gather outside the stadium during the game.

Fans are planning protests once again against the Glazer regime that continues to come under increased pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TRkQ_0hMEpHmG00

Speaking to OLBG , Andrei Kanchelskis said;

“Not having all the fans at Old Trafford will affect the players. Manchester United supporters are great when Old Trafford is full. The only difference is that teams are more used to playing in empty stadiums, because of Covid-19, but now it's not Covid and I hope Man United fans go and help their team.

Fans can be the 12th man and without them there may be no help. To the 72,000 fans with a ticket, please go to Old Trafford on Monday, especially as it's against Liverpool. The players and coach need your help.

It's a massive game for everyone, the players, the coach, the fans. Liverpool have dominated in the league for the last 6 years, winning titles. It's a very, very hard game, it's a special game because of the rivalry.

Man United will need to concentrate, they need determination and get help from the fans if they are there. A draw or a win for United is an excellent result, then they can focus on getting up the table.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 3

What did we learn from Week 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season? That the league, top-to-bottom, continues to grow deeper than at any point in its history. There’s still one more match to go in Week 3 and it’s a doozy. Given the way Manchester United and Liverpool have started their seasons ahead of Monday’s scrap at Old Trafford, we may learn 10 more things (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Andrei Kanchelskis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Man United#Manchester United Player#Olbg#Old Trafford
ESPN

Man City recover from two-goal deficit at Newcastle to claim thrilling draw

A second-half comeback saw Premier League champions Manchester City dramatically draw 3-3 with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday. City -- who went behind by two goals in the match -- dropped points for the first time this season, leaving Arsenal as the only Premier League side to have won their opening three matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Saliba, Saint-Maximin, Trippier, Silva

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy