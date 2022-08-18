Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool

A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.

Former Premier League title winning midfielder, Andrei Kanchelskis has said that United will need their supporters backing on Monday night ahead of such a big game.

There are plans put in place by United supporters’ group to march ahead of the game and then gather outside the stadium during the game.

Fans are planning protests once again against the Glazer regime that continues to come under increased pressure.

Speaking to OLBG , Andrei Kanchelskis said;

“Not having all the fans at Old Trafford will affect the players. Manchester United supporters are great when Old Trafford is full. The only difference is that teams are more used to playing in empty stadiums, because of Covid-19, but now it's not Covid and I hope Man United fans go and help their team.

Fans can be the 12th man and without them there may be no help. To the 72,000 fans with a ticket, please go to Old Trafford on Monday, especially as it's against Liverpool. The players and coach need your help.

It's a massive game for everyone, the players, the coach, the fans. Liverpool have dominated in the league for the last 6 years, winning titles. It's a very, very hard game, it's a special game because of the rivalry.

Man United will need to concentrate, they need determination and get help from the fans if they are there. A draw or a win for United is an excellent result, then they can focus on getting up the table.”

