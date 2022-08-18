The government's effort to give people a financial boost during the pandemic had one big unintended consequence. The roughly $5 trillion given out in 2020 and 2021 resulted in one of the largest frauds in American history, with billions of dollars stolen by thousands of people across the country. Now, authorities are scrambling to catch up and prosecute those responsible. Tom Wheelwright, CPA and CEO of WealthAbility, explains the full scope of the effort.

