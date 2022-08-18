Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
'My Dream Quinceanera' reboot coming to Paramount+ in September
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceañera will premiere on Paramount+ in September. The streaming service shared a release date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday. My Dream Quinceañera is a reimagining of the AwesomenessTV YouTube series of the same name....
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
Sean Penn’s Projected Picture Works Joins Mill House Motion Pictures to Produce Political Thriller ‘Killers & Diplomats’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Projected Picture Works, the production company founded by Sean Penn last year, has signed on to produce “Killers & Diplomats.” The political thriller tells the true story of four American missionary women who raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980. It follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence. The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner. “Killers & Diplomats” is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List. It was developed by producers Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures....
